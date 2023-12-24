Weather Alert: Windy day, with morning blowing snow and low visibilities before skies clear up for Santa

Today’s Forecast:

It'll be windy today in southern Colorado with gusts to 45-50 mph for much of the area. Snow showers will continue along parts of the Front Range corridor through the afternoon but will become weaker and more isolated as the day progresses. With the winds, expect areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility for much of the day, particularly between Pueblo and Walsenburg where a healthy snow band this morning has put down a couple of inches. Similar conditions on the Palmer Divide between the Springs and Denver.

Our cold northerly wind prevents temperatures from rising much today. With the wind - expect wind chills all day in the teens. Bundle up this Christmas Eve! Santa should have good flying conditions though as our skies clear out this evening - and he has a very warm coat.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 30; Low: 12.

Windy with north winds 15-30 mph gusting to 55. Snow showers through 5:00PM with areas of blowing snow. Up to 1" new accumulation.

Pueblo forecast: High: 35; Low: 10.

Breeze with winds 10-25 mph gusting to 50 mph from the north. Occasional snow showers, heavy early, accumulating up to 2".

Canon City forecast: High: 35; Low: 11.

Patchy occasional snow showers, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 23; Low: 20.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through 11AM. Snow showers, heavy at times, new accumulations of 1-3". Breezy for much of the day with north winds at 10-30 mph gusting to 45 decreasing to 10-15 mph in the late afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 20s; Low: 20s.

Windy with north winds 15-30 mph gusting to 55. Mostly cloudy with snow showers and blowing snow and new accumulations of up to 2". Snow ends tonight at 8:00PM.

Plains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 20s.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 11AM for central and northern plains. Windy. North winds 15-25 mph increasing to 20-35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. Snow and rain showers with snow accumulating to 1".

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 32/33; Low: 20s.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 11 AM. Cloudy with snow showers, heavy at times. Gusty, with north winds 10-15 mph gusting to 35. Wind gusts decrease during late afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s; Low: 0-10.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings in effect for the southern mountains through 5PM. Snow showers and squalls likely, heavy at times with new accumulations of up to 4". Windy with north wind at 35 mph gusting to 60 mph, decreasing this afternoon all the way down to 10 mph though.

Extended outlook forecast:

Cold and breezy conditions continue Christmas day, with a slight warm up on Tuesday and continued breezes. Tuesday may see a return of some rain across the SE plains with keeps things quiet all week - with Wednesday and Thursday the two warmest and nicest of the week.

