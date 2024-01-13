Weather Alert: Wind Chill Warnings in effect until Tuesday, with snow showers Monday.

Today’s Forecast:

-WIND CHILL WARNING in effect for all areas along and east of I-25. -WIND CHILL WATCH in effect for W Las Animas, Huerfano counties.

A bitterly cold winter day is in store for southern Colorado following a cold front that crossed the region last night. The front has stalled for the last several hours over the state, resulting in flurries for some of us this AM, but not much accumulation. Snow showers and clouds will clear out during the afternoon, but the dangerous cold will remain. Highs today will top out in the teens region wide, and lows tonight will be negative.

Bundle up, and pay special attention to your hands, feet, and head. Exposed skin can get frostbite in under 30 minutes if wind chill values are below -20 degrees.

West of the continental divide, various hazards exist with Winter Storm Warnings and Avalanche Warnings. Many western slope locations will pick up more than 2 feet of snow from multiple low-pressure systems funneling into the region. All around, this is a good weekend to stay home and inside if you can.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 15; Low: -6.

WIND CHILL WARNING in effect until 11AM Tuesday.

Cloudy through 10AM becoming mostly sunny by 1PM. Very cold with highs likely already having been hit for the day this morning. Wind chill values will be lowest in the morning. Potential for record breaking low temperatures tonight. The current record is -6 set in 1997, which would tie our current forecast low. It won't take much to beat it.

Pueblo forecast: High: 13; Low: -6.

WIND CHILL WARNING in effect until 11AM Tuesday.

Cold. Partly cloudy becoming mainly sunny, with patchy clouds returning in the late afternoon. Wind chills -10 to -20. Tonight, bitterly cold - wind chills down to -25 in some spots. East winds at 10-15 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 13; Low: 0.

Partly sunny with east winds 10-15 mph gusting to 40 mph. Cold with negative wind chill values all day. Bundle up!

Woodland Park forecast: High: 21; Low: 6.

Bask in the relative warmth compared to all the other zones on this list today - particularly considering you're typically the coldest spot! However, we'll have other concerns today. West winds 20-35 mph, gusting to 60 mph this morning, with 55 mph gusts during the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow will result in low visibilities at times. Wind chill values will be near or below zero. Tonight, lows fall to the low single digits, with winds still breezy at 15-25 mph with gusts to 45 mph resulting in wind chills of -15 to -25.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: Teens; Low: -10s.

WIND CHILL WARNING in effect until 11AM Tuesday.

Partly sunny with a few flurries. Very cold with winds 10-15 mph, gusting to 35 mph west of I-25. Increasing clouds tonight with a few snow showers possible and wind chills to -35.

Plains forecast: High: 0s; Low: -10s.

WIND CHILL WARNING in effect until 11AM Tuesday.

Mostly cloudy through 3PM then partly cloudy. Very cold with wind chills -10 to -25. Tonight, increasing clouds with southeast winds at 10 mph. Wind chills will range from -20 to -35.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 16/21; Low: 0-5.

WIND CHILL WATCH in effect from Monday afternoon - Tuesday AM.

Partly sunny and very cold, with west winds 15-25 mph gusting to 50 mph. Wind chills will range from -10 to -20 during the day. Tonight, increasing clouds with patchy blowing snow early, with winds at 10 mph gusting to 40 mph. Wind chills will be -10 to -25, transiently -35 with any 40 mph gusts.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s; Low: 0-10.

HIGH WIND WARNING in effect until 11AM today.

Cold, with blowing snow. West winds at 30-40 mph gusting to 70 mph, decreasing to 25-40 mph gusting to 65 mph during the afternoon. Blowing snow will create pockets of very low visibility. Wind chill values of -10 to -20. Tonight, southwest winds 20-30 mph gusting to 60 mph with mostly cloudy skies. Snow showers, heavy at times overnight. Wind chills -10 to -20.

Extended outlook forecast:

A reinforcing cold front arrives Monday, bringing snow to the Pikes Peak region during the afternoon which should be on the light side - with a brief isolated heavier shower possible. Our highs Sunday, lows Sunday night, and highs on Monday will be close to record lows. The record lowest high on Sunday at the Colorado Springs airport is 10 degrees, set in 1972. The record low is -6 set in 1997. On Monday, the record low is -14 set in 1984, and the record lowest high is 8, set in 1930. Other than the record low Monday, all of those values may be broken in the next few days.

The cold front results in our chilliest morning on Tuesday with morning temps in the -10 to -15 range, wind chills about 10 degrees cooler. The record low Tuesday is -8, set in 1917, and would be broken with my current forecast. Tuesday itself will be warmer than Monday with highs in the mid 20s.

A warm front will arrive on Wednesday, warming us up dramatically - you'll be wondering where winter went - highs will be about 25 degrees warmer than on Tuesday and 40 degrees warmer than on Monday! A cold front will then give us another chance for some snow on Thursday with a quieter trend for the end of next week.

