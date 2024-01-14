Weather Alert: Wind Chill Warnings continue through Tuesday, snow showers Monday, danger on the western slope

Today’s Forecast:

WIND CHILL WARNING in effect until Tuesday at 11AM for Southern Colorado for all zones along and east of I-25 (corridor + eastern plains).

Another very cold day is ahead for southern Colorado. Wind chills this morning have been in the negative 20s to negative 30s along the Front Range and Eastern Plains, with the relative warmth in the foothills which have seen temperatures in the low 20s.

The record low for today at the Colorado Springs Airport is -6 degrees, set in 1997. The record lowest high is 10 degrees set in 1972. In Pueblo, the record low is -15 set in 1979, and the record lowest high is also 10 degrees and also set in 1972. With these numbers in mind, we have potentially broken the record low for this morning in the Springs with a reading of -8 at 8:00AM this morning. We'll have to wait until later today to see if this is confirmed by our partners at the National Weather Service. In Pueblo, we've only fallen to around -3, so we're shy of the low record.

Today, expect wind chills to remain sub-zero all day with low single digit highs. Bundle up!!!

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 11; Low: -2.

WIND CHILL WARNING in effect until 11AM Tuesday.

Partly sunny with southeast winds at 10 mph. A PM flurry is possible. Otherwise, negative wind chills all day - bundle up! Tonight mostly cloudy with south winds at 10 mph - it doesn't take much wind at these temperatures for it to feel extremely cold. Expect Monday morning wind chills between -15 and -25 degrees!

Pueblo forecast: High: 8; Low: -7.

WIND CHILL WARNING in effect until 11AM Tuesday.

Cold! The record lowest high for today in Pueblo is 10 degrees set in 1972. We'll be close today. Negative wind chills all day with east winds at 10 mph and a flurry possible. Partly cloudy both today and tonight with Monday AM wind chills -10 to -25 degrees depending on your location (lower will be colder).

Canon City forecast: High: 15; Low: 5.

Snow flurries, with a brief snow shower possible. Otherwise more clouds than sun with southeast winds at 10 mph. Light winds tonight will make MLK morning feel close to the regular low temperature.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 27; Low: 2.

Snow showers and breezy with west winds 10-15 mph, gusting to 35 mph before 2PM. Mostly cloudy tonight with a stray flurry. Gusty overnight winds will lead to areas of blowing snow - reducing visibility, plan accordingly.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: Teens; Low: Negatives.

WIND CHILL WARNING in effect until 11AM Tuesday.

Cold! Partly sunny with south winds 10-15 mph and a few light PM flurries. Negative wind chills all day. Tonight mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers, and wind chills dropping to -20 to -30.

Plains forecast: High: 0s; Low: Negatives.

WIND CHILL WARNING in effect until 11AM Tuesday.

Partly sunny with negative wind chills all day. East winds 10-15 mph. Tonight, mostly cloudy with wind chills dropping to -15 to -25..."warmer" than this morning, but, still very cold. Remember, below -20 degrees (temp or wind chill), frostbite can occur in under 30 minutes on exposed skin.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 14/18; Low: 2/3.

WIND CHILL ADVISORY in effect until 10AM SUN.

WIND CHILL WATCH in effect MON PM - TUE AM.

Mostly sunny, with temperatures falling through the day under north winds at 10 mph. Gusts to 30 mph are possible before 1PM. A few flurries are possible too of little consequence. Partly cloudy skies tonight with southwest winds at 10 mph gusting to 35 mph. Wind chills will fall to -10 to -20 overnight.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 20s.

For the southern mountains: partly sunny with snow showers and blowing snow. West winds at 20-30 mph gusting to 45 mph. Tonight partly cloudy with west winds 10-15 mph gusting to 40 mph. Wind chills -5 to -20.

Extended outlook forecast:

Cold weather continues through Tuesday with the chance to break various records across the area.

Monday begins very cold - with negative wind chills once again. A cold front passes through Monday afternoon - bringing snow showers to the foothills, and areas north of U.S. 24. A trace, to at best an inch is possible with these showers. On Monument Hill, a brief heavy shower is possible but similarly low accumulations are expected. A flurry is possible in other spots. Bitter cold continues into Tuesday morning, which will be the coldest morning of this cold snap before temperature rebound on a mainly sunny Tuesday to the mid 20s.

Wednesday will be fantastic after all this cold with highs in the low 50s thanks to downslope breezes helping to warm up the air. Another storm chance arrives Thursday with a cooldown for the end of the week - but signals for a quieter pattern, at least for a short time.

____

