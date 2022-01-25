Weather Alert Tuesday for cold, wind and snow

Tonight's Forecast:

Most of Southern Colorado will see quiet weather this evening, with increasing clouds out ahead of our next storm system that drops in from the north on Tuesday. Low clouds and fog may form late tonight across the eastern Plains, bringing the potential for some light snow and flurries by early Tuesday morning.

Timing wise...snow is not expected to pick up in most areas of Southern Colorado until after the morning rush hour. If your travels take you to Denver tomorrow morning, then you should be prepared for heavier snow showers and potential traffic hazards and/or delays.

KOAA weather Tuesday's storm - What you need to know

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 22; High: 31. Cold and unsettled across the Pikes Peak Region on Tuesday as our next storm moves in from the north. The storm will also carry a decent amount of north wind, which will diminish our chances for healthy accumulation south of the Palmer Divide. Snow totals in town will range from a trace to 2", with the highest amounts on the north and west sides of town.

PUEBLO: Low: 21; High: 35. A much colder and unsettled day Tuesday, with highs about 20 degrees colder than today. Northerly wind gusts to 30 mph will prevent much more than a trace to 2" of snow from falling in the city, with higher amounts possible on the south side.

CANON CITY: Low: 23; High: 36. While we're all waiting for our first big snowstorm of the season, I'm afraid that Tuesday will not be that. Instead, we'll see areas of light snow from late morning through the evening hours. Snow totals from a trace to 2".

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 15; High: 24. Cold and snowy on Tuesday for Teller County. Some snow flakes may fly in the sky during the morning drive, but most commuters should be OK getting to work. Heavier snow showers will fill during the rest of the day, with snow totals between 1-3".

TRI-LAKES: Low: 10s/20s; High: 20s/30s. While the northerly winds will prevent a heavy snow event from occurring in Colorado Springs, this will actually help to squeeze out a bit more moisture in comparison along the Palmer Divide. Snow is likely to pick up between 7-9 am, and continue into the early evening hours. Snow totals from 2-4".

PLAINS: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s. A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect for Prowers, Kiowa and Cheyenne counties on Tuesday starting at 9 am. The advisory will extend into the northeastern Plains and up through the Denver metro. Snow totals from 1-4".

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 20s; High: 30s. Cloudy and much colder on Tuesday, with snow developing by the afternoon. Snow and wind could impact visibility and road conditions as well. Snow totals from 1-4".

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s; High: 40s. The Wets and Sangres will both be under a Winter Weather Advisory for most of the day on Tuesday, with snow showers in the morning and periods of heavy snow by the afternoon and evening hours. Snow totals from 4-8" for our Southern Colorado mountain ranges.

Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect tomorrow starting at 7 am for parts of Southern Colorado. As much as 4-8" could fall across the Wets & Sangres. #cowx pic.twitter.com/6g2lT5bEtQ — Alan Rose (@AlanRoseWX) January 24, 2022

Extended Outlook:

Dry skies will return Wednesday ahead of a weaker disturbance that brushes by our forecast area on Thursday. A few flurries may fly on Thursday across the Plains, with a few inches of additional accumulation possible for the mountains. Thursday also looks cold, with highs only warming into the 20s and 30s. A warm-up will follow from Friday to Saturday, with a nice weekend on tap for Southern Colorado.

