Weather Alert Tuesday due to dangerous winds & extreme fire danger

Tonight's Forecast:

After another windy day, we should see a quick break in the action for at least a few hours this evening before a much stronger push of wind develops over the mountains during the overnight hours. Gusts in the 70-90 mph range will hammer the high country through Tuesday morning, with increasing winds by early Tuesday as well for the I-25 corridor and Plains.

KOAA weather High Wind Warnings for Southern Colorado on Tuesday, April 12th

High Wind Warnings will go into effect starting at 9 pm for the mountains and mountain valleys, midnight for Teller and Fremont counties, and 6 am for El Paso and Pueblo counties. All High Wind Warnings will remain in effect until 8 pm Tuesday.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 45; High: 65; Peak wind gusts around the Springs on Tuesday could reach 60 mph, with areas of blowing dust possible during the day. In addition to the potential for damaging wind gusts, high fire danger is once again expected throughout El Paso County, with Red Flag Warnings in effect from 11 am to 8 pm.

KOAA weather Wind Gust Forecast for Tuesday, April 11th

Pueblo forecast: Low: 46; High: 72; A powerful storm system will spread potentially damaging wind gusts into Pueblo County on Tuesday, with gusts as high as 45-65 mph. With such powerful wind gusts and lowering humidity during the day, Red Flag Warnings will go back into effect at 11 am.

Canon City forecast: Low: 48; High: 66; In spite of the possibility of a passing shower on Tuesday, the bigger story will be the potential for damaging wind gusts to 65 mph and the high fire danger threat. A Red Flag Warning will go into effect starting at 11 am.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 37; High: 54; Windy, with a few light snow showers during the day on Tuesday. Even with some moisture moving through, Red Flag Warnings will go back into effect starting at 11 am, along with High Wind Warnings that go into effect starting at midnight. Peak gusts in Teller County from 50-70 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 50s/60s; Much stronger winds will return to the forecast on Tuesday, with a High Wind Warning set to go into effect at 6 am. Along with the potential for 60 mph wind gusts will come the threat for explosive fire growth potential, with a Red Flag Warning set to go into effect at 11 am.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s; High winds and high fire danger will dominate our forecast again on Tuesday. With gusts to 60 mph and low relative humidity, any fires that do break out will have the potential to grow at an extremely fast rate. These fierce winds will also produce periods of blowing dust throughout the Plains, with impacts to drivers due to low visibility.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s; Some of the strongest wind gusts and highest fire danger on Tuesday locally will be over the southern I-25 corridor. In this area, peak wind gusts of 60-80 mph will be possible. Both Red Flag Warnings and High Wind Warnings will be in effect most of the day.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 30s/40s; Heavy snow is expected over many of our state's mountain ranges, but will largely miss the southeastern mountains. The Sangres may see a few inches of accumulation throughout the next 24-48 hours, but not much moisture will reach the Wets. The biggest impact will come from the wind, with southwesterly wind gusts from 70-90 mph, and isolated gusts to 100 mph. The strongest gusts will occur through Tuesday afternoon before some weakening takes place Tuesday night.

Extended outlook forecast:

Behind Tuesday's cold front will come a healthy drop in temperatures Wednesday, with highs on Hump Day only warming into the 30s and 40s. No break from the wind on Wednesday for Southern Colorado as gusts to 45 mph will be possible along the I-25 corridor. Strong breezes will linger into Thursday before we get to enjoy a mild and calmer end to the week on Friday. However the break from this windy weather pattern will be short lived as more strong gusts and possible Red Flag Warnings return to Southern Colorado this weekend.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

