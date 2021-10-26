Weather Alert Tuesday due to a very active forecast

Tonight's Forecast:

Breezy and mild this evening as a strong disturbance spreads snow into the mountains after midnight. We're expecting to stay dry tonight along and east of the interstate, with lows in the Plains only cooling down to the 40s and 50s.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 46; High: 68. Buckle up because we are expecting a very active day of weather on Tuesday. Gusty southwest winds and low relative humidity will prompt Red Flag Warnings to go into effect at noon. An evening cold front will bring strong north winds to our forecast and the potential for some evening rain showers.

PUEBLO: Low: 43; High: 73. Windy and slightly cooler on Tuesday, with Red Flag Warnings the main weather story during the day. A cold front that drops in during the evening hours will switch the wind direction to the north, and could lead to a few isolated rain showers.

CANON CITY: Low: 50; High: 68. Windy and cooler Tuesday, with southwest winds early giving way to strong northerly gusts and a few isolated showers by the evening hours.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 42; High: 57. Tuesday will be a lot windier than today, with the potential for rain to changeover to snow during the late afternoon and evening hours. While not much accumulation is expected, parts of Teller County could see up to 1" of snow.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 40s; High: 60s. Tuesday's forecast will be mild and wind whipped as strong southwesterly winds during the day turn northerly by the evening hours. Nighttime gusts could top 50 mph, and along with the wind, a chance for rain and snow moves into the region during the evening commute.

PLAINS: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s. It will be a windy day, with high fire danger and blowing dust possible on Tuesday. A cold front drops in Tuesday evening, with more strong winds and the potential for a few rain showers.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 40s/50s; High: 60s/70s. Strong winds and high fire danger will dominate our weather on Tuesday. A cold front will bring more gusty winds to the party by the evening hours, along with some rain and possible snow showers.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 30s; High: 30s/40s. A powerful storm will deliver quite the punch to our mountains on Tuesday, with gusts to 50 mph and periods of snow. A few inches of accumulation will be possible over the Spanish Peaks and Pikes Peak summit, with travel likely impacted across most mountain passes due to snow and blowing snow.

Extended Outlook:

Other than some lingering snow showers over the mountains on Wednesday, the rest of us will see clearing skies, chilly highs and gusty winds on Hump Day. The chill will continue on Thursday before we see a healthy boost in temps from Friday through Saturday. Dry skies are expected through Halloween, but looking ahead to early next week, it's possible that a colder and more active period of weather could be on the horizon for Southern Colorado.

