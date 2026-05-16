Weather Alert: Southern Colorado faces storms threats & fire danger this weekend

Today’s Forecast:

A few showers over and near the Palmer Divide may drift through Colorado Springs this evening, but severe weather is not expected. Whatever rain we do see should wrap up near I-25 by sunset tonight. Another area to watch is the southern border, as storms have fired off today along the Raton Mesa in Las Animas County. These storms will drift into Baca County later this evening.

Lows tonight will cool down to the 40s and 50s for most areas, with some cooler 30s in the San Luis Valley.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 50; High: 80. A stalled out frontal boundary will bring very different weather conditions to areas north of the front versus areas to the south. We think that the Pikes Peak Region will sit mostly north of the boundary, with a chance for isolated thunderstorms on Saturday. One or two severe storms will be possible, with 1" hail and gusts to 60 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 52; High: 89. Pueblo and the Arkansas River Valley looks to stay south of the aforementioned front on Saturday, with very low rain chances here this weekend. Instead of rain, it will be windy, hot and dry, with a RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 11 am to 8 pm.

Canon City forecast: Low: 53; High: 85. Hot, dry and windy weather on Saturday has warranted a RED FLAG WARNING for Fremont County, in effect from 11 am to 8 pm. Peak gusts to 35 mph will be possible in the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 42; High: 71. This week's warmth will stick around into at least the first half of the weekend as Saturday's high looks to top out in the lower 70s. A rogue shower or two will be possible in the afternoon, with a small risk of severe hail and wind gusts.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s. Northern El Paso County will see a warm start to the weekend, with sunshine early giving way to cloudy skies in the afternoon. Although showers will be isolated in nature, but ones that do pulse up could bring brief threats of hail and severe wind gusts.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s/90s. Depending upon your location on the Plains, some areas will see storms on Saturday, other areas will see windy and dry weather conditions. North of Highway 50 will be our best chances for rain tomorrow.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 80s. South of Highway 50, our weather will be dry and windy on Saturday. A RED FLAG WARNING will remain in effect on Saturday from 11 am to 8 pm.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 20s. The southeastern mountains will remain dry on Saturday as we'll find ourselves on the dry and windy side of some incoming energy. Highs will be warm to start the weekend, topping out in the 60s and 70s. Peak gusts during the day will range between 35-45 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

This weekend begins with a mixed bag of weather for Colorado. Across the Pikes Peak Region, we will find ourselves on the southern edge of severe weather threats that will mainly favor northern and northeastern Colorado. Local storm threats in Colorado Springs will include 1" hail, wind gusts to 60 mph and frequent lightning. Our high on Saturday will still be warm, topping out near 80 degrees.

Farther to our south, the wind will be the main story, with downsloping wind leading to high fire danger. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 11 am to 7 pm for areas along and south of the Arkansas River.

Sunday's encore round of showers will again favor the Pikes Peak Region, and areas to the north. Fire danger threats will remain elevated to critical for Pueblo County and the southeastern Plains. Highs on Sunday in Colorado Springs will warm into the middle 70s.

As the main system pivots through the state on Monday, that will be our best chance for more widespread rain and thunderstorms in Colorado Springs. It will also be much cooler. Our high on Monday and Tuesday will only warm into the 50s, with lows down to the 30s for a couple of those nights. Monday night's low could fall below freezing in some areas.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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