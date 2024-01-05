Weather Alert: Slick AM Commute, PM Snow Showers

Today’s Forecast:

Slippery roads will impact your morning commute this Friday morning in southern Colorado. Our first in a parade of winter storms over the next week delivered about the amount of snow we expected - 1-3". Icy patches on the roads will be the norm this morning so take it slow. We'll be between two storm systems today resulting in a mix of sun and clouds through your finally Friday. Our next weather maker moves in during the evening with two potential rounds of snow showers. The first will be during the later portion of the evening commute between 6-7PM. The second will be between 10PM-2AM. In both cases, it won't snow consistently - instead, we're tracking some thunderstorm energy with this system that will result in very patchy, but locally heavy, snow showers particularly during the second round. Expect moderate impacts if you have late evening plans. The corridor in general will be impacted, but the Raton Mesa will have the best moisture and potential with this mini system. Temperatures today will be in mid 30s across the area, about 10 degrees below seasonable norms with arctic air still in place.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 38; Low: 19.

Increasing sunshine and cold headed into the afternoon with wind chills in the low 30s. Partly sunny during the afternoon with north winds 10-15 mph. Snow showers return this evening, around 7PM with some light snow. Another chance between 10PM-2AM with heavier snow possible but short lasting in nature.

Pueblo forecast: High: 37; Low: 22.

Mostly cloudy becoming mostly sunny during the afternoon. Cold north winds at 15 mph. Snow showers return this evening, patchy but heavy in nature with up to an inch of new accumulations. Northwest winds at 10 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 38; Low: 24.

Partly sunny with snow showers off and on through the day. Northwest winds at 10 mph. Snow showers become more likely this evening with a spotty heavy shower possible, a rumble of thunder is also possible.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 30; Low: 12.

Partly sunny with off and on snow showers during the day, with up to an inch of new accumulation. North winds at 10-15 mph, bundle up! Tonight, snow showers return mainly before 2AM.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: Teens.

Partly sunny and cold with north winds 10-15 mph. Tonight, expect isolated snow showers particularly between 9PM-12AM. A stray heavy shower is possible, with low accumulations - around a trace to an inch.

Plains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 20s.

Partly sunny with north winds 10-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 34/35; Low: 18/20.

Partly sunny with a stray snow shower. Northwest winds at 10 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s.

Partly sunny with isolated snow showers. Snow shower chances increase during the late evening with highest chances over the Raton Mesa, where several more inches of new snow is possible and we'll keep a close eye on through the day.

Extended outlook forecast:

Our storm train continues through the weekend, although we'll simply be dry and cold this weekend at least locally with cold arctic air remaining locked over us. If headed to the Ice Castles, make sure you've packed your layers with highs Saturday in Cripple Creek only in the low 20s. Our next weather maker arrives Sunday night into Monday, with details to be ironed out. For now, expect gusty winds, and some snow.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

