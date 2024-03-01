Weather Alert: Red Flag Warnings Friday through the weekend

Today’s Forecast:

After only a short break, fire danger will ramp back up today! Red Flag Warnings will go into effect starting at 11 am for the I-25 corridor and Fremont County. Gusts this afternoon will be on the lower end of meeting Red Flag Warning criteria, mostly around 30 mph, but a few wind prone spots could see gusts peak near 40 mph.

With the downslope wind will come the downslope warmth. Highs this afternoon on the Plains will top out in the 60s and lower 70s on the Plains, with 40s and 50s for the mountains and mountain valleys.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 66; Low: 35. Even after snow earlier this week in the Pikes Peak Region, a growing threat for fire danger will return to our forecast today and tomorrow, with highs both days warming into the middle 60s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 71; Low: 32. After a beautiful day on Thursday, the wind will increase this afternoon, with gusts county-wide up around 30-40 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 68; Low: 41. A warm and gusty end to the week, with peak gusts this afternoon up around 30-35 mph. Stronger gusts will be possible in foothill and mountain areas.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 52; Low: 30. Windy weather on the way this Friday, with peak gusts in Teller County as strong as 30-40 mph. Gusts on Saturday will be even stronger, ranging between 40-50 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 202/30s. Downslope wind will bring downslope warmth to northern El Paso County today, with peak gusts up around 30-35 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s. Breezy and warm on Friday before turning much windier on Saturday, which is when Red Flag Warnings will include the Plains of southeastern Colorado.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s/40s. Peak gusts this afternoon up near 40 mph will increase to as strong as 50-60 mph on Saturday across the southern I-25 corridor. Red Flag Warning conditions are likely to be met both days.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Windy and dry on Friday, with the wind turning even stronger on Saturday as a High Wind Watch has been issued for the southeastern mountain ranges beginning at Saturday evening. Gusts Saturday night could top 70-80 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

With the wind turning more southwesterly on Saturday, fire danger threats will return by late morning to Southern Colorado. A Red Flag Warning on Saturday will be in effect from 10 am until 7 pm. Gusts in the Pikes Peak Region could be as strong as 40 mph in Colorado Springs and Monument, and up to 50 mph in Woodland Park.

Windy, with less of a fire threat on Sunday for Colorado Springs. Our next cold front will lack moisture, with only a slight chance of some light snow by Sunday afternoon. Accumulations if any would be under 1". Looking into next week...highs will top out in the upper 40s during the day, with light to moderate breezes and dry skies.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.