Weather Alert: Major winter storm with snow & wind on Monday

A significant winter storm will bring heavy snow, powerful wind gusts and blizzard conditions to Southern Colorado on Monday. The worst of the storm is expected along the southern I-25 corridor, southern mountains and southeastern Plains. Many of these areas are under Blizzard Warnings until 5 am Tuesday.

KOAA weather Winter Weather Alerts widespread for Southern Colorado on Monday, January 8, 2024

For the Pikes Peak Region, today's storm will be more of a wind-maker than an efficient snow producer. A High Wind Warning has been issued for El Paso County, with this warning not allowed to expire until 5 pm. Gusts in Colorado Springs could top 60-70 mph!

Snow in the Pikes Peak Region will be secondary to the wind. With the north flow, upslope regions like Teller County and the Palmer Divide will see the best accumulations. These areas by this afternoon will see around 2-4" of snow. Snow in central and southern parts of Colorado Springs shouldn't be much of an issue, with accumulations on the north and west sides of town up around 1-2". Snow should taper off around the lunch hour.

The other story today is going to be the cold. Highs will only be in the 20s and lower 30s, and wind chill values will be in the single digits and teens.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 26; Low: 7. Light, wind-blown snow will continue at times through around the lunch hour, with dry skies expected for the remainder of the day. Our big story will be wind and not snow however, with a High Wind Warning in effect until 5 pm. Wind gusts at times today could top 60-65 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 30; Low: 5. A cold and windy start to the week for Pueblo, and although snow isn't expected to be a widespread issue today in the Steel City, there could still be some occasional bursts of snow this morning. A High Wind Warning is in effect for Pueblo County until 5 pm.

Canon City forecast: High: 32; Low: 10. With a high today near freezing, combined with snow and gusty winds, this won't be the greatest day to travel or spend time outside. A Winter Weather Advisory is currently in effect until 2 pm.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 17; Low: -2. What a way to start out the week, right!?! Snow and wind will create difficult driving conditions over norther Teller County on Monday, with snow totals around 2-4". Although the snow should taper off by early this afternoon, wind gusts to 60 mph will be possible through this evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 10s/20s; Low: 0s. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for northern El Paso County due to the forecast of snow and strong winds. The warning will remain in effect until 2 pm Monday. On top of 2-4" of accumulation, wind gusts to around 60 mph will be possible throughout the day.

Plains forecast: High: 20s/30s; Low: 0s/10s. A Blizzard Warning has been issued for the eastern Plains of Colorado, in effect until 5 am Tuesday. This part of the state will bear the burnt of today's storm, with heavy, wind-drive snow and whiteout conditions at times. Travel is NOT recommended during any Blizzard Warning. Some areas in Las Animas, Prowers and Baca counties could see as much as 8-14" of snow.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 20s; Low: 0s. A Blizzard Warning is now in effect for Las Animas County until 5 am Tuesday, with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 5 pm Monday for Huerfano County. While several inches of snowfall and strong winds will impact Huerfano County today, the worst of the storm will be along the Colorado-New Mexico border, with the Raton Pass area certainly susceptible to closures during the storm.

Mountains forecast: High: 10s/20s; Low: -0s/0s. With a combination of strong wind gusts and snow in the forecast, Monday's weather over the mountains will not be ideal for travel. Snow totals of 2-5" will be possible, with gusts around 45-55 mph. Snow should slowly taper off by the afternoon.

Dry skies will return to our forecast on Tuesday, along with a much more mellow day and a break from the wind. By Wednesday, strengthening westerly winds will bring gusts to around 40-45 mph back to Southern Colorado. Our next round of snow will move in on Thursday, which looks fairly light for now, with minor accumulations. The late week storm will be cold one, with highs late this week staying near or slightly below freezing.

