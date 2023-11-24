Weather Alert: Light but long lasting winter storm will impact your Black Friday and weekend travel plans

Tonight's Forecast:

We go from your in laws fridge to the industrial freezer overnight with cold arctic air blasting towards Southern Colorado, and lows dropping to the teens, and wind chills in the low single digits across the area.You'll need the full winter ensemble - the coat, gloves, hat, earmuffs. Snow arrives overnight as a winter storm approaches the area. Snow rates will be low along the I-25 corridor but the duration will be notable - with on and off snow lasting all the way through Saturday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 17; High: 21;

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 11:00AM Saturday morning. Off and on snow overnight with very cold lows in the teens and wind chills in the single digits. Light accumulations but snow continues Friday.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 19; High: 23;

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 11:00AM Saturday morning. Snow, at times, overnight but very light in nature. Very cold with easterly upslope winds at 10-20 mph adding to the wind chills to produce wind chills in the single digits.

Canon City forecast: Low: 20; High: 25;

Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 11:00AM Saturday. Snow, accumulating up to around an inch by morning and continuing through the day.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 12; High: 20;

Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 11AM Saturday. Snow, accumulating up to 2 inches by morning, with lows near the single digits and nero 0 wind chills. Bundle up!

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 13; High: 20;

Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 11AM Saturday. Off and on snow, accumulating to around 1". Southeast winds 10-15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: Teens; High: 20s;

Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 11AM Saturday. Snow flurries, otherwise cloudy with little if any snow accumulations. East winds up to 15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 19; High: 26/30;

Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 11AM Saturday. Snow, heavy at times, but still off-and-on, accumulating to 1". Lows in the upper teens with east winds at 15 mph resulting in single digit windchills.

Mountains forecast: Low: Teens; High: 20s;

Cold with snow arriving and persisting overnight. Heavy at times, particularly on northern and eastern facing slopes with upslope flow driving snow production.

Extended outlook forecast:

Snow continues Friday off and on, with additional snow on Saturday morning. However, overall accumulations will be very low with this system due to low level dry air. You'll notice the arctic blast though - with wind chills in the single digits at best Friday morning, Saturday morning...and a bit better Sunday morning in the low teens. High pressure returns to start next week with a slow warm-up through the week.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

