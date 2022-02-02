Weather Alert: High impact snowfall and dangerous cold ahead for Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Snow will increase this evening across the I-25 corridor, becoming more intense during the overnight hours. As the easterly flow intensifies, snow will fill in region wide, impacting the eastern Plains by early Wednesday morning.

KOAA weather Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will remain in effect until at least midnight Thursday

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are currently in effect for a large part of the state, including all of the News 5 viewing area. Due to the long period of time that we expect to see impacts from this storm, most of these alerts will remain in effect until midnight Wednesday night.

Road conditions will quickly deteriorate during the overnight hours, with our roads turning difficult toimpossible to drive over by early Wednesday morning. If possible, stay home on Wednesday and avoid travel unless absolutely necessary.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 9; High: 14. Cold and snowy on Wednesday as the first major storm of the season roars across the state. Travel is not recommended as roads will become icy and snow covered. Snow totals from 6-12" in the Pikes Peak Region, highest on the west side of I-25.

KOAA weather Snow Accumulation Forecast - 2/1 to 2/3/22

Pueblo forecast: Low: 10; High: 15. While Pueblo won't see quite as much as snowfall as other nearby areas, a Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect until midnight Wednesday night. We're expecting the worst of the storm through midday Wednesday, with 3-6" of snow possible in town.

Canon City forecast: Low: 12; High: 16. Snow will develop this evening, and will continue to impact Fremont County all the way through Wednesday evening. A Winter Storm Warning is currently in effect through late Wednesday night, with 7-9" of snow for the Canon City area.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 5; High: 10. Snow will continue to fall tonight, turning heaviest between midnight and midday Wednesday. By Wednesday evening, the snow will taper off from north to south as our storm exits the state, but not before leaving 6-8" of fresh pow pow in Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 0s; High: 0s/10s. Wednesday will be cold and unsettled as a big, long duration storm sweeps across the state. The heaviest snow is expected through midday Wednesday before tapering off to flurries by the evening hours. Snow totals from 6-9".

Plains forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 10s. Our much anticipated winter storm will bring a major blast of cold air and snow to the Plains on Wednesday. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will remain in effect until early Thursday morning, with the highest totals over Prowers and Baca counties.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 10s/20s. A Winter Storm Warning will remain in effect all day long for Huerfano County, with a Winter Advisory all day Wednesday for Las Animas County. Snow will be heavy at times, with difficult to near impossible travel in some areas. Snow totals from 3-7".

Mountains forecast: Low: -0s/0s; High: 0s/10s. Heavy snow will pound the mountains of Southern Colorado from the San Juans to the Sangres to the Wets. All mountain ranges will be under Winter Storm Warnings all day Wednesday, with plenty of snow in the forecast and difficult to impossible travel in the high country.

Extended outlook forecast:

Snow will end from north to south throughout the evening hours Wednesday, with some snow likely to linger across the southern Plains and southeastern mountains until early Thursday morning. Behind the storm comes major blast of Arctic air. Lows Thursday morning will be below zero.

KOAA weather Forecast lows for Thursday morning for Southern Colorado

This brutally cold air will stick around through at least Friday morning. By Friday afternoon, highs should warm to near the freezing mark in Colorado Springs, and just above it in Pueblo and Canon City. Warming is expected to continue through the weekend and into early next week, which should allow for a gradual amount of snowmelt each afternoon.

