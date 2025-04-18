Weather Alert: Heavy, spring snow takes aim at Southern Colorado late Friday

Today’s Forecast:

We are starting this morning off much cooler because of a cold front that pushed across the area yesterday. There are some light snow showers towards Monument this morning. For the morning commuters headed into Denver be prepared to run into some snow. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for the Pikes Peak Region where they can expect anywhere from 3 to 7 inches through Saturday morning. Fremont County is included in a Winter Storm Warning where Canon City will get 2 to 5 inches of snow. Woodland Park is also under the warning, and could see as much as 8-12" of snow.

KOAA weather Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories go into effect later today for much of Colorado

It's not going to be a good travel day if you are headed to the mountains. It wouldn't be surprising to see some road closures. In terms of timing, expect these snow showers to become more widespread by the afternoon around 12PM or 1:00PM. This will continue into the evening commute and that's when snow will become heavy and wet. With how much snow we are getting it also could cause some damage to tree limbs and possible power outages.

News 5 Snow accumulations through Saturday

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 38; Low: 25. A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect here in Colorado Springs starting at 6 pm, and will remain in effect until noon Saturday. Moisture will increase this morning, with a wintry mix during the day giving way to heavier snow this evening. Snow totals through Saturday from 3-7".

Pueblo forecast: High: 47; Low: 27. A big drink of water is heading towards the state today, with rain and snow showers this afternoon and a quick changeover to snow tonight after sunset once the colder air arrives. Snow totals through Saturday from 1-4".

Canon City forecast: High: 43; Low: 27. A big case of weather whiplash today as a powerful spring storm drops highs by as much as 30-35 degrees from yesterday. Rain and snow showers today will give way to heavier snow tonight and Saturday morning. Snow totals from 2-5".

Woodland Park forecast: High: 31; Low: 16. Snow has been brewing this morning, reaching Teller County already as we approach the morning commute. Heavier snow will form this afternoon and evening, with a Winter Storm Warning in effect from 3 pm today to 4 pm Saturday. Snow totals from 8-12".

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s.

The Monument are will see on and off snow showers starting early on this morning. It won't be until later on this afternoon when snow will really start to pick up. Accumulations for this area will be between 6 to 10 inches through Saturday.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s.

The plains won't get as impacted as the I-25 corridor because temperatures will be too warm to start off. Rain will start this afternoon and it could get heavy at times. At most there will be 2 inches of snow and this will be closer to Kit Carson and Eads. Springfield can expect up to a trace.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s.

The southern I-25 corridor will have some big travel impacts starting this afternoon and will last through Saturday morning.This heavy, wet snow will bring down some tree branches and it wouldn't be surprising if some areas lost power. Travel around La Veta Pass will be a no go.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s.

The mountains and their passes will be very difficult to travel starting this afternoon. Roads will be slippery and visibility will be reduced. If you can, avoid traveling through the mountains until Saturday afternoon. Check CDOT's website for road closures. Some places will receive close to a foot of snow through Saturday.

Extended outlook forecast:

Going into Saturday morning, snow showers will continue into the afternoon. Any outdoor activities will likely have to be moved inside. Even as this system clears out, we will be left with a slushy mess. Sunday, though, looks much nicer for your Easter. Temperatures will warm behind this system and the sun will help to melt any leftover snow. If you want to get out for a hike, we suggest paved areas instead of dirt trails. There will likely be a lot of mud in these areas a few days after this system. Once we get into the beginning of the work week, temperatures will rebound back into the 60s with sunny skies.

