Weather Alert, flood watches issued Tuesday for parts of southern Colorado

With a steady supply of monsoon moisture over the state today, we can expect another very active day of weather. For today, storms will fire off around the lunch hour, with heavy rain and flooding possible near recent burn scars. An earlier start to the storms can also be expected across the I-25 corridor, with storms likely to start forming around 1-2 pm. Storms today will be capable of heavy rainfall, hail, gusty winds and lots of lightning.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 85; Low: 59. A mellow morning after last night's insane weather will be followed by another round of showers and thunderstorms later today. Storms could begin to develop in the Pikes Peak Region as early as 1-2 pm, with the potential for heavy rain, hail and frequent lightning through sunset this evening. A Flood Watch will go into effect starting at noon.

KOAA weather Flood Watches on Tuesday for the Pikes Peak Region and northern parts of Colorado

Pueblo forecast: High: 94; Low: 64. After just a few isolated storms on Monday, storms today should be more widespread across Pueblo County. Heavy rain, 1-1.5" hail, frequent lightning and gusty winds will be our main storm threats.

Canon City forecast: High: 92; Low: 64. A mellow and mild morning will give way to a fairly active afternoon, with showers and thunderstorms fairly widespread across Fremont County. Storms this afternoon will be capable of heavy rain, hail and tons of lightning.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 78; Low: 51. A Flood Watch will go into effect at noon, and continue until 10 pm. The threat of heavy rain will be the main concern in Teller County so keep an eye on the sky as storms are expected to be fairly widespread this afternoon and evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. After getting rocked by heavy rain and hail last night, another round of heavy rain and thunderstorms will keep our forecast on the busy side this afternoon and evening across northern El Paso County. Flood Watches here will remain in effect from noon until 10 pm.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Even with a modest cool down, highs today will be toasty across the Plains, topping out in the middle to upper 90s. After a couple of drier days, storms will be possible this afternoon, along with a Marginal Risk of severe hail up to 1.5" in diameter.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. Mostly sunny skies this morning will turn mostly cloudy by the afternoon, with showers and thunderstorms expected to push off of the mountains by early to mid afternoon. Storms today will be capable of heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty winds and small hail.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s/50s. The North American Monsoon will bring another active day of weather to mountains. Storms will begin to pulse up as early as 11 am to noon, with widespread showers and thunderstorms expected throughout the afternoon and early evening hours.

An overly active monsoon will continue to keep our weather quite stormy into Wednesday. Heavy rain and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon could bring more Flood Watches to parts of Southern Colorado, something we'll be watching closely. Thursday still looks fairly stormy, with near normal temperatures, before a slight downturn in convection on Friday.

A strong cold front this weekend will bring a much cooler change to our weather pattern, with highs on Sunday only warming into the 70s and 80s. The cold front could bring a round of strong to severe thunderstorms to our forecast on Saturday, with scattered storms also possible Sunday.

