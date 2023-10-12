Weather Alert: Freeze watch, high wind warning, as low continues to barrel east

Tonight's Forecast:

Active weather continues this evening - but we won't all feel it. Some of us see partly cloudy skies and calm conditions, others, strong and dangerous winds. We all feel the cold, though. A secondary cold front has moved through early tonight, rapidly cooling down our temperatures. This cold front is bringing in the gusty winds, along with other concerns.

A High Wind Warning goes into effect at 9:00PM tonight for El Paso county including Colorado Springs, Crowley County, and Kiowa county. Winds will gust 30-40 mph overnight, with gusts to 65+ mph. Wind will be stronger the farther East you are. These winds will be capable of causing damage. Bring outdoor furniture inside and protect sensitive vegetation.

Temperatures overnight will be much cooler than last night. The wind will make it feel even colder. You'll know it's fall when you walk outside for your morning commute. Wind chills will make temperatures feel like the 20s along the front range corridor and Eastern Plains, with 30s in the Arkansas River Valley.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 34; High: 53;

Partly cloudy skies tonight, and chilly. A High Wind Warning will go into effect at 9:00PM. Wind will be stronger East of I-25, with areas closer to the mountains seeing less frequent and weaker (but still notable) gusts. Overnight winds will gust from 30-40 mph, with occasional stronger bursts. Partly cloudy to mainly clear skies.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 39; High: 60;

Mainly clear tonight following the cold front passage. Chilly during the morning.

Canon City forecast: Low: 39; High: 60;

Breezy overnight and into the AM commute (20-25 mph gusts), but the mountains will block much of the wind making those gusts sporadic.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 25; High: 46;

Chilly and mainly clear tonight, with an early spot snow shower. Little in the way of accumulations.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s;

Partly cloudy skies with a spot sprinkle possible early. Otherwise, gusty winds tonight and into the AM commute Friday. Very chilly.

Plains forecast: Low: Low 40s; High: 50s;

Partly cloudy skies early becoming mainly clear late. A High Wind Warning will go into effect at 9:00PM for Crowley and Kiowa counties. Damaging wind gusts are possible, up to 65 mph. This may damage crops and cause scattered power outages. Bring pets inside.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 33; High: 50;

Light wind - unlike areas farther North, with partly cloudy skies. Still very cold following the cold front passage.

Mountains forecast: Low: Upper 20s; High: Mid 40s;

Partly cloudy skies. Windy early, with winds decreasing after midnight. Winds NW at 10-20 mph, with 30-40 mph gusts.

Extended outlook forecast:

A Freeze Watch is in effect Saturday 1:00AM - 8:00AM for: Eastern Freemont, Pueblo, Huerfano, Las Animas, Otero, Bent, Prowers, and Baca Counties. Temperatures Friday will feel chilly, and continue to fall Friday night with continued cold air flow from the NW. Saturday morning will be a shock to your senses - with wind chills in the 20s to teens providing a brief taste of winter. High pressure arrives Saturday and sticks around through the middle of next week. Temperatures begin rebounding by Sunday, and we return to an above average temperature pattern by the start of next week.

Our next storm system arrives in the middle of next week, with dry conditions expected until then.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.