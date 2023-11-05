Weather Alert: Fire Weather Warning for Pueblo and southern Front Range Corridor

Today’s Forecast:

Red Flag Warnings will go into effect at 11AM for Pueblo, Huerfano, and Western Las Animas counties. Absolutely no outdoor burning today in these areas. Humidity values will drop to as low as 8%, along with wind gusts to 35 mph. Upper level moisture pushing over the Rockies will keep today mainly cloudy, but with the downslope wind

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 75; Low: 40.

Mainly cloudy in the morning with partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Record heat nonetheless with downsloping dry warm winds out of the west at 10 - 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 80; Low: 35.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11AM-5PM today. Partly sunny and a close call for record breaking highs. Warm, dry downslope west winds at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 76; Low: 42.

Mostly sunny and very warm, with downslope west winds at 10-20 mph, gusting to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 63; Low: 35.

Mainly cloudy in the morning with peaks of additional afternoon sun. Breezy with west winds at 10-25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: Upper 60s; Low: Upper 30s.

Partly sunny with westerly winds at 10-15 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: Mid 30s.

Sunny, very warm, and breezy with westerly winds at 10-25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 77; Low: 42.

Mostly sunny. West winds at 10-25 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s.

Mostly sunny. Southwest winds 10-20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

High fire danger continues Monday and Tuesday with a similar pattern in place - temperatures in the 70s, and a dry downslope air flow. The biggest changes for the start of your workweek will be more sunshine. Tuesday bears extra watching - it looks to be the windiest day of the entire week, while humidity remains low. By Wednesday, the upper level dome of high pressure creating these conditions flattens out and moves southeast, resulting in cooler temperatures as our next weather maker approaches. Snow begins Wednesday afternoon in the foothills including Woodland Park, while rain begins Wednesday evening in the Pikes Peak region and Pueblo. Rain transitions to snow overnight in the Springs, while a warm nose may keep rain or a mix in Pueblo. Expect a slick commute Thursday morning.

A cooler more seasonable pattern follows this system and into next weekend, which looks dry.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

