Weather Alert: Extreme fire danger possible Monday for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

A warm and windy start to the week, with an approaching low pressure system set to bring 45-60 mph gusts to Southern Colorado today. The strongest gusts and most extreme fire danger this afternoon will be along and south of Highway 50. Gusts in the Pikes Peak Region will be around 40-50 mph.

KOAA weather Red Flag Warnings on Monday (4/15) for Southern Colorado

Although slightly cooler than yesterday, highs today will be well above average for this time of the year. 70s and 80s can be expected on the Plains, with 50s and 60s for our mountains and mountain valleys.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 72; Low: 42. A Red Flag Warning will remain in effect today from 9 am until 10 pm. Gusts in the Pikes Peak Region could top 40-45 mph in some areas. Avoid outdoor burning today, and during any high fire danger alerts.

Pueblo forecast: High: 78; Low: 41. Gusts in the Pueblo area could top 50 mph, with a Red Flag Warning in effect from 9 am until 10 pm.

Canon City forecast: High: 75; Low: 44. All of Fremont County will be under a Red Flag Warning today from 9 am until 10 pm. It will be windy and dry, with gusts to 45 mph, and relative humidity in the single digits.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 63; Low: 33. A mild and windy start to the week for Teller County, where a Red Flag Warning will remain in effect from 9 am until 10 pm. Peak gusts this afternoon up near 45 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s. In northern El Paso County, we'll see an active start to the work week as the wind will be gusting up around 45 mph. Red Flag Warnings will go into effect starting at 9 am, lasting until 10 pm.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s. A very warm and windy start to to the week on the eastern Plains, with gusts today up around 50 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. A very windy start to the week for the southern I-25 corridor, with gusts today up around 50-60 mph. Because of the high winds and low relative humidity, a Red Flag Warning has been issued, in effect from 9 am until 10 pm.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. The wind today will be very strong in the high country, with gusts up over 60 mph at mountain pass level. Snow will move into the central and northern mountain ranges this afternoon, but should largely miss our state's southeastern mountains, with just a few snow showers in the northern Sangres.

Extended outlook forecast:

A few showers will be possible overnight into Tuesday morning from the mountains to the Pikes Peak Region and eastern Plains, mainly north of Highway 50. Behind a cold front that moves through the Plains Tuesday morning, the wind will shift to the N/NW and it will remain strong. Gusts on Tuesday will be around 35-45 mph in the Pikes Peak Region, with much stronger gusts possible on the eastern Plains.

The flow will turn more westerly by mid-week as the wind and high fire danger continues to plague Southern Colorado. Late this week, the northern branch of the jetstream will dip south into Colorado. This will result in cooler temperatures and the potential for some rain and snow showers as we head towards the weekend.

