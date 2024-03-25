Weather Alert: Blowing snow this morning with icy roads and cold temperatures

Today’s Forecast:

Winter conditions will continue in some regions this morning across southern Colorado - with various weather alerts in effect.

High Wind Warnings have now expired for southern El Paso and Pueblo counties, but expect continued gusty winds through the morning but below damaging wind criteria. Pueblo has now been added to a newly expanded Winter Weather Advisory through noon today.

Setup wise: strong low pressure is tracking east away from our region. Strong northerly flow has set up over the area with wind chills in some zones in the single digits to negatives! Conditions are improving as the low responsible for this storm quickly tracks east. Nonetheless, expect very cold tempratures out the door with snow along and south of highway 50 this morning. Further south, additional snow will fall today in the southern tier and southern plains where a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until noon today. For the rest of us, on top of highs between 15-20 below average, winds...while decreasing, remain gusty, resulting in wind chills that will feel like a cold day in January instead of the second week of spring.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 36; Low: 17.

Windy this morning with north winds at 25-45 mph decreasing to 20-35 mph this afternoon. Very cold out the door as a result with single digit wind chills during the morning commute..it'll feel like a cold day in January. Mostly cloudy with a few isolated and light morning snow showers.

Pueblo forecast: High: 42; Low: 18.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY through 12:00PM today.

North winds at 15-30 mph gusting to 45 mph east of I-25. Snow this morning, heavy at times with a snow band set up early over the Arkansas River Valley. Below freezing temperatures will lead to snow and ice sticking to the roads with areas of blowing snow due to the gusty winds resulting in lowered visibility. By afternoon, drier air should turn off the snow tap. Bundle up - it's a cold one today.

Canon City forecast: High: 41; Low: 22.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY through 12:00PM today.

Cloudy with snow showers this morning - expect snowy and icy patches. Otherwise, it's going to feel like January today with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. On the plus side, you aren't dealing with the wind we've felt overnight on the plains. Winds today will be out of the northeast this morning at 5-10 mph shifting southeast this afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 28; Low: 9.

Cloudy with snow showers this morning and areas of blowing snow. Winds from the north at 10-30 mph gusting to 40 mph this morning. Winds decrease this afternoon to 5-20 mph gusting to 25 mph. Cold!

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 20s; Low: Teens/Low 20s.

Icy and snowy this morning and very cold. North winds at 15-30 mph with gusts to 50 mph before noon, and 40 mph after noon. Areas of blowing snow.

Plains forecast: High: Low 30s; Low: 20s.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in place through 12:00PM.

Windy and cold. North winds at 15-35 mph gusting to 55 mph until 12:00PM and to 45 mph after 12:00PM, to 40 mph after 3:00PM. Occasional snow showers through early afternoon with patchy blowing snow. Additional accumulations from 1-5 inches.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 29; Low: 20s.

WINTER STORM WARNING in effect through 12:00PM today.

Cloudy with snow showers this morning - a few additional inches are likely. Cold and windy...winds from the northeast at 10-20 mph, gusting to 40 mph this morning and to 25 mph this afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: Teens/20s; Low: 20s.

Cloudy with occasional snow showers and additional accumulations of 1-5 inches depending on range. North winds at 10-25 mph gusting to 35 mph shifting east this afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Additional energy arrives Tuesday in southern Colorado leading to an isolated snow shower or two tomorrow afternoon. Relatively low impacts with this batch of moisture and energy. Temperatures warm about 10 degrees to the mid 40s. We're clear and seasonable by mid-week with a breezy and mild Thursday following with highs in the low 60s. By the weekend, we're in the upper 60s but we'll remain breezy with southwesterly downslope winds.

