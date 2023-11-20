Weather Alert: A windy & cold Monday, with heavy snow for some

Today’s Forecast:

A wind driven storm will keep Southern Colorado windy on Monday, with some areas expecting to see snow. The storm will really ramp up in intensity through the morning hours as a surface low to our east strengthens over the Central Plains. Wind gusts through early this evening will range from 40-55 mph.

Snow will be the other main component we're tracking, although due to the strong north wind, not all areas will see the flakes fly on Monday. With the north wind, areas such as the Palmer Divide, Teller County, Raton Mesa, and our southeastern mountain ranges will see the most accumulation. At the same time, the north wind won't bring much snow to places like Pueblo and Canon City today. Even in Colorado Springs, I'm only expecting light accumulations on the north and west sides of town, up to 1" in these areas.

KOAA weather Forecast for snow in Southern Colorado on Monday, November 20th

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 42; Low: 24. After a high of 62 degrees on Sunday, today's high of 42 degrees will be much colder. A storm moving through the region today will bring strong wind gusts to the Pikes Peak Region through early this evening, along with some snow. The best chances of accumulation will be on the north and west sides of town. Snow totals between 0-1".

KOAA weather Forecast for snow in the Pikes Peak Region on Monday, November 20th

Pueblo forecast: High: 51; Low: 25. Snow is expected to skip over Pueblo from today's storm, but it will be windy! Peak wind gusts in the Steel City on Monday will range between 40-55 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 49; Low: 30. A lot of the snow from today's storm won't reach us here in Canon City, with only a few flurries expected locally. It will be a breezy to gusty day, with peak afternoon wind gusts up near 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 32; Low: 16. Snow will ramp up this morning, with an additional 4-7" of accumulation possible today in Teller County. On top of the snow, it will be windy and cold on Monday, with peak gusts up around 50 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: 20s. Cold and windy, with periods of snow for the Palmer Divide region throughout the day. Snow totals from 2-4", with wind gusts up to 50 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. With our close proximity to a strong low-pressure system over the Central Plains, our forecast on Monday will be very windy and much cooler than what we saw on Sunday. A few rain or snow showers will be possible, but accumulations are not likely.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 20s. Snow showers will be possible throughout the day, mostly concentrated along and near the Raton Mesa, where a few inches of accumulation will be possible. It will also be super windy today, with peak gusts of 50 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s/30s; Low: 10s/20s. A windy, cold, and snowy day can be expected for the southeastern mountains on Monday, with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 11 pm. Anywhere between 2-5" of additional snow will be possible through late tonight.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunshine will return on Tuesday, but it will remain chilly, with highs only in the 40s and 50s. Wednesday will be the nicest day of the week, with sunshine and 60s for the Plains, and 50s for Teller County.

A much more potent storm system looks to impact our area late this week, and timing will be everything! For now, Thanksgiving Day looks dry and breezy, with cooler highs in the 40s and 50s. Snow is likely to pick up at night, with a snowy and cold Black Friday on tap for Southern Colorado. Snow could linger into Saturday morning in some areas, with highs only in the 20s and 30s from Friday through the start of the weekend.

