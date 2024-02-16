Weather Alert: 15-20 degrees colder on Friday, with snow this evening

Today’s Forecast:

An overnight cold front will set the stage for a much cooler end to the week for Southern Colorado. Highs today will only warm into the 30s and 40s. That's about 15 to 20 degrees cooler than yesterday!

The other big story will be our next round of snow. Wintry precip is expected to spread from north to south, with snow developing in the Pikes Peak region by late afternoon to early evening. As the snow moves south, snow showers will become more widespread into the overnight hours, with snow tapering off from north to south early Saturday morning.

Since most of the snow will be falling after sunset, this will lead to quick accumulations, with impacts to travel for the start of this big holiday weekend.

KOAA weather Snow from our incoming storm will fall from Friday night to Saturday morning

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 37; Low: 16. A few flurries will be possible during the day, but the bulk of the snow should hold off until around sunset, with snow continuing into the overnight hours. Roads will be snow covered from late tonight into Saturday morning. Snow totals from 1-3".

KOAA weather Pikes Peak Region Snow Forecast — 2/16 to 2/17/24

Pueblo forecast: High: 40; Low: 17. With our high today around 20 degrees cooler, don't forget to grab the winter jacket as you head out the door this morning! After sunset, snow will beging to develop, with snow into the overnight hours. Snow totals from a trace to 2".

Canon City forecast: High: 40; Low: 21. After an overnight cold front, we'll be feeling more chilly temperatures this afternoon, with our high topping out near 40 degrees. Snow will develop after sunset, with up to 2" of accumulations possible by Saturday morning.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 37; Low: 10. Cooler on Friday and turning unsettled with some light snow showers this afternoon giving way to a more persistent fall of snow from tonight into early Saturday morning. Snow totals from 1-3".

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Foggy skies this morning will give way to a partly to mostly cloudy day. A few snow showers will be possible this afternoon before giving way to steadier snowfall this evening. Snow will taper off by early Saturday morning. Snow totals from 1-3".

Plains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. A dry, but cooler day, with patchy morning fog giving way to a mix of sun and clouds during the day. Moisture will increase after sunset, with snow into overnight hours before tapering off early Saturday. Snow totals from a trace to 2".

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s. Dry skies early will give way to snow this evening, with the heaviest snow expected during overnight hours. Snow should taper off Saturday morning. Snow totals from a trace to 2".

Mountains forecast: High: 20s/30s; Low: 0s/10s. A cold and breezy day for the mountains, with snow developing by this afternoon and evening. Snow totals will be highest for our state's northern and central mountain ranges, with lesser amounts for the Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountains.

KOAA weather A Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect through 5 am Saturday morning for Colorado's central and northern mountain ranges

Extended outlook forecast:

Snow showers will come to an end early Saturday morning, likely wrapping in Colorado Springs by around sunrise. I'm expecting snow totals in the Pikes Peak Region to be fairly uniform, with 1-3" of accumulation from Fountain to Colorado Springs to Monument. Highs on Saturday will only warm into the middle 30s, with decreasing clouds during the day.

Snowmelt sunshine will help to boost temperatures for the rest of the holiday weekend, with highs in the 50s on both Sunday and Monday.

