We fall back to a more fall-like pattern this weekend with thunderstorms and wind in your forecast

Tonight's Forecast:

Mainly clear skies as high pressure departs the region. Winds begin to pick up during the mid-morning as scattered clouds arrive. Lows in the 50s along the I-25 corridor and 40s in the hills. Look to the East after 7:00PM to see the full Harvest Moon tonight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 50; High: 83;

Mainly clear, brisk, and dry overnight with a light southerly breeze. Winds kick up tomorrow afternoon with clouds rolling in. Spotty showers arrive during mid-afternoon, with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Initial rain won't reach the ground and will instead be visible in the air, but continued rains will.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 50; High: 89;

Another cool and near seasonable evening with clear skies and modest SE winds. Winds kick up during the afternoon (30+ mph gusts) with clouds rolling in, a spot shower is possible but most of the day should remain dry. We should remain humid enough to avoid major fire danger.

Canon City forecast: Low: 53; High: 87;

A clear and brisk morning with thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. Winds increase during the afternoon (25+ mph gusts) with partly cloudy skies. Toasty during the later parts of the afternoon!

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 43; High: 74;

A clear and chilly morning with a chance of showers and a thunderstorm during the afternoon. Most of the day won't be rainy, so don't cancel your plans - but bring the umbrella and/or rain jacket with you.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40s; High: 50;

Clear and seasonable tonight with a light breeze. Sunny to start Saturday but clouds arrive during the afternoon with showers possible during the late afternoon through evening. A few rumbles of thunder are also possible.

Plains forecast: Low: Low 50s; High: 80s/90s;

Clear and cool with winds out of the East at 10 mph. Not quite as cool as the last few nights. Sunny in the morning with thunderstorms possible during the afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 54/56; High: 50;

Refreshingly cool tonight with a very comfortable airmass in place. A sunny start to Saturday will transition to scattered puffy clouds and a PM thunderstorm risk which continues into the early morning. The day will not be a washout, with plenty of dry periods and sunny skies between the storms.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 50;

Cool and clear with a healthy breeze out of the SW at 20 mph. Mainly clear during the morning, with clouds arriving during the afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms in mid-afternoon through midnight.

Extended outlook forecast:

A large area of low pressure brings cooling temps to Southern Colorado this weekend along with windy conditions, particularly Sunday and Monday, with Tuesday remaining breezy. This weather maker will generate clouds through the weekend and early week, with another chance for showers Tuesday and Wednesday. Depending on timing, Woodland Park, and the hills, could see a few frosted snowflakes by mid-week! Temperatures cool majorly compared to tomorrow - and you'll be able to tell the difference.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.