Warmth to start the week, and then a cold front arrives Tuesday afternoon

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight will be mostly clear and quite cool in southern Colorado. Overnight lows will be a couple of degrees below average.

A frost advisory has been issued for Alamosa and the San Luis Valley between 3 am and 9 am Monday.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 48; High: 80;

It will be mostly sunny on Monday with just a few clouds in the afternoon. Wind will be light, out of the S at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 48; High: 86;

It will be mostly sunny on Monday with SW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 48; High: 83;

Lots of sunshine on Monday with WSW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 41; High: 70;

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Monday with a stray sprinkle possible in the afternoon. Otherwise, dry with a light breeze out of the SW at 5-10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 45; High: 77;

Monday will be mostly sunny with light wind out of the S at 5-15 mph. A stray sprinkle is possible in the afternoon.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 80s;

It will be mostly sunny on Monday with a few afternoon clouds. Highs will be in the low to upper 80s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 47/49; High: 80/82;

It will be mostly sunny and warm on Monday with SSW wind at 5-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 70s;

It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with light wind on Monday. It will be chilly in the morning, then nice in the afternoon in the low to upper 70s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday will be warm once again, with highs similar to Monday's forecast. In the afternoon and evening, scattered thunderstorms are likely from the mountains to the plains. A cold front arrives on Tuesday evening, which helps to increase the rain chances. Wednesday will be cooler behind the front, in the upper 60s. Rain is possible in the morning and the afternoon on Wednesday.

Wednesday will be the coolest day of the week. After that, we return to the 70s and 80s with sunshine for the rest of the week.

