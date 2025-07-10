Warmth in the morning, storms in the afternoon Thursday in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Heat then storms across southern Colorado today. High pressure is shifting east as incoming upper-level energy approaches from the north and west. Highs climb to the upper 0s to low 90s by the early afternoon, then, storms will develop around lunchtime. These storms will be capable of producing gusty wind, heavy rain, and some may contain a decent amount of small hail. They will cool down temperatures as well.

You can expect unsettled weather to continue through the afternoon - which will also help to push temperatures down into the 80s for the rest of the day, rather than the extended warmth we had yesterday.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 86; Low: 58.

Partly cloudy this morning with a few light showers possible. Scattered thunderstorms develop this afternoon capable of gusty wind, and a few storms are also likely to contain small hail. Northwest winds at 10-15 mph shifting south in the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 97; Low: 61.

Partly sunny with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. West winds at 5-10 mph shifting south in the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 94; Low: 62.

Mostly sunny early, partly cloudy with storm chances by lunch time and a good chance for more than one storm. West winds at 10-15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 82; Low: 47.

Partly sunny with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. West winds at 10-15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s.

Isolated morning showers, with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Northwest wind at 10-15 mph shifting north in the afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s.

Hot and mainly sunny this morning, increasing clouds and breezes in the afternoon with an approaching cold front. Late afternoon thunderstorms, a couple of which may be capable of quarter sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 90; Low: 57/58.

Mostly sunny with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. West winds at 10-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s.

Partly cloudy this morning with scattered thunderstorms throughout the afternoon. Pack the rain jacket! Breezy with southwest winds at 10-25 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wetter air and another cold front will bring in better storm chances Friday and Saturday. Both days will be below average for highs - 70s/80s in the Pikes Peak Region with good PM shower and storm chances, with a couple strong.

Storm chances return mainly to the mountains Sunday and Monday as temperatures rebound to seasonable (upper 80s). We'll swing back to an unsettled pattern again by mid-week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

