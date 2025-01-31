Warmth and sunshine will lead to a mega snow meltdown on Friday

Tonight's Forecast:

The sky will be clearing up and the wind will decrease overnight. Lows will drop to the teens and 20s, leading to icy spots on the roads tomorrow morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 22; High: 51;

It will be about 5 degrees above average on Friday with sunny conditions. Wind will be out of the SSW at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 18; High: 54;

It will be sunny and mild on Friday with a high temperature about 5 degrees above average. Wind will be out of the SW at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 26; High: 56;

It will be sunny on Friday with mild temperatures. Wind will be out of the W at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 15; High: 49;

It will be sunny on Friday with WSW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph. It will be mild with snow melt.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20; High: 50;

Sunny with lots of snowmelt on Friday with a light breeze out of the SW at 5-15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

Sunny and mild with highs in the mid to upper 50s and perhaps a couple of low 60s on Friday. Wind will be out of the S at 5-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 22/22; High: 52/57;

It will be sunny on Friday with WSW wind at 5-15 mph. Temperatures will be mild and snow will melt.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits - teens; High: 40s-50s;

Mostly sunny in the mountain valleys with highs in the low 40s to low 50s. Wind will be breezy out of the WSW at 5-15 mph gusting to 20-25 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will continue to climb through the weekend and into next week. Highs will be in the 50s to 60s in southern Colorado for most of the next week. It is expected to be sunny and dry for the next 7 days.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

