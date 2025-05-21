Warmth and sunshine dominate the forecast through Friday

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be mostly clear tonight with overnight lows about 5 degrees below average. Wind will be light.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 40; High: 77;

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, and the high temperature will rise to about 5 degrees above average. Wind will be out of the W at 5-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 41; High: 83;

It will be cool in the morning and very warm in the afternoon, rising about 6 degrees above average. Wind will be from the WNW at 5-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 44; High: 80;

Mostly sunny and warm on Wednesday. Wind will be from the W at 10-20 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 34; High: 67;

Mostly sunny on Wednesday with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 39; High: 73;

Wednesday will be cool in the morning and then mild in the afternoon. Wind will be from the WNW at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s-80s;

It will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s on Wednesday. Wind will be out of the WNW at 5-10 mph gusting 20 to 25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 41/41; High: 77/80;

Sunny and warm on Wednesday with WNW wind at 5-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 60s-70s;

The mountain valleys will start with near or below freezing temperatures and then become mild with 60s and 70s in the afternoon. Wind will be gusty from the W or WNW at 10-20 mph gusting 30-35 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday will be mostly sunny with similar temperatures to Wednesday. There is a chance of spotty rain and thunderstorms in the mountains, and a low chance those showers may spill over into the adjacent plains.

Friday will be the hottest day of the week with 80s-90s in the plains and 70s-80s in the mountains.. It won't be record-breaking, but it will be toasty with a high UV index. Remember the sun protection!

For Memorial Day weekend, we are tracking an increase in thunderstorm chances. The best chance of thunderstorms is Sunday and Monday.

