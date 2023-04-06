Warmth and fire danger returns on Friday

Tonight's Forecast:

This evening will be clear and calm across southern Colorado. Temperatures will be chilly overnight, falling in the 20s for most of the region.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 26; High: 63; Partly cloudy with SSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 25; High: 69; Partly cloudy with SW wind at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 28; High: 67; Partly cloudy with SW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 19; High: 55; Friday will be partly cloudy with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 24; High: 57; Partly cloudy with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s/70s; RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 8 pm for eastern Las Animas, Baca, Otero, Bent, Prowers, and Kiowa counties. Winds will be from the SSW 10-20 mph gusting to 45 mph. Humidity will be less than 15% during the afternoon. Do not burn or cause any sparks outside.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 28/32; High: 64/64; RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 8 pm on Friday for eastern Huerfano and eastern Las Animas counties, including the cities of Walsenburg and Trinidad. WSW wind will gust 35-40 mph and humidity will be less than 15% in the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 50s; Partly cloudy with W wind at 10 mph gusting 15-20 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will climb little by little each day through next week. High pressure will take over leading to sunshine and warm temperatures. Over the weekend expect 50s and 60s in the mountains and 60s to 70s in the plains. Then by next week, the plains will be warming into the 80s! We may see record-high temperatures broken Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.

HOT next week! Potential record highs in store for Colorado Springs and Pueblo. #COwx pic.twitter.com/tCBkXu6to7 — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) April 6, 2023

