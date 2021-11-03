Warming weather continues into the weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight will bring clear sky conditions and calm winds, leading to a cold night.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 31; High: 64. Thursday will be sunny and mild with some high clouds.

PUEBLO: Low: 29; High: 69. A nice day about 5 degrees above average with some high clouds.

CANON CITY: Low: 34; High: 67. Mild on Thursday with lots of sunshine and a few afternoon high clouds.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 24; High: 57. Cool and sunny on Thursday with light winds.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 30s; High: 60s. Low 60s tomorrow with plenty of sunshine and a slight breeze.

PLAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s/70s. Upper 60s and low 70s with sunshine and a few evening high clouds.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 30s; High: 60s. Mid 60s on Thursday with sunshine and light winds.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s. Mountain valleys will make it to the 50s and low 60s with sunshine and a few high clouds.

Extended Outlook:

Temperatures will continue to warm a few degrees each day through Sunday. The rest of the week and the weekend looks sunny dry and comfortable. Early next week will bring some breezy days Monday through Wednesday and temperatures cool back to average.

