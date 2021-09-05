Warming up through the rest of the holiday weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

A few hit or miss showers and thunderstorms will impact the forecast area this evening. While widespread severe weather is not expected, thunderstorms in our area will be capable of producing very heavy rainfall, gusty winds and small hail. Areas most susceptible tonight will be the eastern mountains, southern I-25 corridor, and parts of El Paso and Pueblo counties.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 54; High: 86. Heating up on Sunday as dry skies and above average temperatures return to the Pikes Peak Region.

PUEBLO: Low: 56; High: 90. After a short-lived break from the heat the past couple of days, 90s are set to return to Pueblo on Sunday.

CANON CITY: Low: 55; High: 88. Pleasant in the morning, but turning much warmer by the afternoon as plenty of sunshine keeps our skies bright and beautiful.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 47; High: 76. Gorgeous bluebird skies across Teller County on Sunday will make for a beautiful day of weather.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s. More great weather on Sunday as temperatures warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

PLAINS: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s/90s. Drying out and heating up on Sunday, with only an isolated chance that we'll land an afternoon thunderstorm across Baca County and the southeastern Plains.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s; High: 70s/80s. Expect a warmer and drier day on Sunday, with just an isolated chance of an afternoon thunderstorm down towards the Raton Mesa.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s; High: 60s/70s. Near perfect weather will continue over the mountains on Sunday as sunshine and mild weather will be the main story.

Extended Outlook:

Our weather forecast heading into next week will be ruled by sunny skies and unseasonably hot temperatures. High pressure will not only bring the heat to Southern Colorado next week, but also keep our area rain-free. This could lead to an increase in the fire weather risk in the extended forecast, something we'll be watching closely.

