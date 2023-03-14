Warming up the next few days ahead of a late-week winter storm

Tonight's Forecast:

A few isolated rain or snow showers will be possible through late this evening, especially for the mountain and foothill areas, as well as the southern I-25 corridor. No significant impacts are expected from whatever falls this evening. All rain and snow should come to an end by midnight, leaving us with clearing skies and cold temperatures by Tuesday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 26; High: 62; A mostly sunny to partly cloudy and mild day for the Pikes Peak Region on Tuesday, with afternoon highs expected to climb into the 60s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 25; High: 67; A late-winter warm-up will begin on Tuesday, and for the Steel City, temperatures by the afternoon will soar into the upper 60s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 30; High: 64; For the final Tuesday of winter, we will see a big temperature swing from the morning to the afternoon hours. After lows in the 30s, daytime highs on Tuesday will warm well into the 60s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 22; High: 53; Dry skies, light breezes, mild temperatures and an all-around gorgeous day for Teller County for the final Tuesday of winter.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s/60s; With a forecast like this, there will be nothing to complain about weather-wise on Tuesday. Expect a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day, with 50s and lower 60s for daytime highs.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s/70s; After a seasonably cool start to the week, the real fun begins on Tuesday as highs across the Plains will soar into the 60s and very low 70s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s; Light winds and bright skies on Tuesday, and after a few cooler and showery days, our forecast is looking real good for the next few afternoons.

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s; Tuesday's weather looks to be the nicest day of the week for the southeastern mountains of Colorado. Snow will return on Wednesday, with the cold and wintry weather continuing into Thursday.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday will bring a mixed bag of weather to the state, with our next storm bringing snow to mountains throughout the day. For the Plains, it will be a classic case of the "warm before the storm", with highs expected to soar into the 60s and 70s.

A cold front late Wednesday night will bring some big changes to our forecast on Thursday, with a rain to snow transition as colder air settles in across the Plains. It's a little too soon to give an exact region-by-region snow totals forecast as the storm is still several days out, but given the latest model data, this looks like a 1-4" storm for Colorado Springs, Pueblo and Canon City, with 3-6" totals for Woodland Park and Monument. Stay tuned for the very latest from First Alert 5.

