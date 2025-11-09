Warming up over 10 degrees above average on Monday, even warmer on Tuesday

Tonight's Forecast:

After a cooler-than-normal Sunday, it will be a cold night in southern Colorado. It will be mostly clear, dry, and cold in the 20s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 25; High: 67;

After a cold start, Monday will be warm, with a forecast just over 10 degrees above average. Wind will be out of the SW at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph during the day, 25 mph at night.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 22; High: 70;

It will be sunny on Monday with a cold morning and warm afternoon. Wind will be out of the SSW at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph

Canon City forecast: Low: 30; High: 70;

It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Monday. Wind will be light out of the WSW at 5-10 mph during the day, but increasing at night to 15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 25; High: 61;

Cold in the morning, mild in the afternoon on Monday. Wind will be out of the W at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph. Wind will increase in the evening to 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 26; High: 67;

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Monday with a cold morning and warm afternoon. Wind will be out of the WSW at 5-15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: upper teens-20s; High: 60s;

It will be mostly sunny and mild on Monday, with highs in the low to upper 60s. Wind will be light, out of the SW at 5-10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 26/26; High: 67/70;

It will be mostly sunny on Monday with a cold morning and warm afternoon. Wind will be out of the WSW at 5-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 50s-60s;

It will be partly cloudy on Monday with a cold morning and comfortable afternoon. Wind will be breezy out of the W or WSW at 5-15 mph during the day, then increasing in the evening, gusting to 30 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday will be even warmer and near the record! My forecast is 71 in Colorado Springs on Veterans Day. The record for November 11th is 73 degrees.

We continue with the warmth in the 60s and 70s for the rest of the week. But a cool down is on the way this weekend with highs dropping to the 50s. We have a low chance of showers on Saturday afternoon, likely in the form of rain for the plains, and snow in the mountains starting Friday evening.

