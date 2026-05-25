Warming up on Memorial Day with a few hit or miss afternoon showers

Today’s Forecast:

Temperatures on Memorial day will be some of the warmest of the month so far for Southern Colorado, which will be appropriate weather-wise as Memorial Day weekend is widely considered to be the unofficial start to summer. Expect afternoon highs to warm into the 80s and lower 90s on the Plains.

A weak disturbance coming out of Arizona this morning will lead to a slight increase in shower and thunderstorm chances this afternoon. Due to dry air near the surface and a high rate of evaporation, the primary storm risks today will be gusty outflow winds and lightning, with light rain possible for some areas. Showers today will be very hit or miss in nature.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 82; Low: 51. Highs will warm into the 80s on Memorial Day for only the fourth time this month. With increasing moisture, there will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon across the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: High: 88; Low: 53. While it won't rain on everyone today, a disturbance coming out of Arizona this afternoon will lead to a chance for A Memorial Day shower or thunderstorm.

Canon City forecast: High: 85; Low: 54. Mostly sunny skies this morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon and a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Main storm threats today will be lightning and gusty outflow winds.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 73; Low: 43. After a beautiful morning, we'll welcome a chance for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon to Teller County. Storms threats today will include both frequent lightning and gusty winds.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. A mostly sunny start to the day will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon and a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Showers could begin to pulse up as early as the lunch hour around the Palmer Divide.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s. Increasing southwesterly flow bring stronger gusts to the Plains this afternoon, with peak gusts around 30-40 mph. By late this afternoon and evening, spotty showers and thunderstorms will be possible.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s/50s. Warm and breezy on Monday, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms towards the afternoon and early evening hours.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. Mostly sunny skies this morning will give way to a mild and breezy afternoon, with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected this afternon in the high country.

Extended outlook forecast:

Shower chances will increase in the mid-week period, with spotty showers again Tuesday and more widespread showers and thunderstorms by Wednesday.

Highs will also cool through Wednesday. Temperatures will top out in the middle 70s on Tuesday and lower 70s by Wednesday.

As skies dry out late this week, highs will warm. By Friday, highs will climb back into the lower 80s in Colorado Springs.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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