Warming up Friday, with great weather ahead for Mother's Day weekend

Today's Forecast:

After a cool and unsettled start to the week, our work week will end on a much nicer and much quieter note. Sunny skies and cool temperatures this morning will give way to more of those puffy cumulus clouds this afternoon, like what we saw yesterday. A few sprinkles will be possible this afternoon from Colorado Springs to Canon City, with a few showers or thunderstorms from Woodland Park to the mountains.

Highs today will be near to slightly above average for this time of the year, topping out in the 60s and 70s on the Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 70; Low: 42. Our high today in the lower 70s will be the warmest day of the week, and in my opinion, it couldn't come at a better time! Much like yesterday, we will see some afternoon clouds over the Pikes Peak Region, with a few sprinkles possible in Colorado Springs.

Pueblo forecast: High: 74; Low: 43. Friday's forecast will be gorgeous in Pueblo, with dry skies and near average highs. After a high in the mid 70s this afternoon, our low tonight will cool back down to the lower 40s.

Canon City forecast: High: 71; Low: 44. Sunshine early will give way to a mild and partly to mostly cloudy afternoon, with about a 20% chance of a shower or a few rain drops in eastern Fremont County today.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 61; Low: 35. Much like yesterday, skies today will turn partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon as a few isolated showers try to form across the higher terrain. Today's high will be comfortable, topping out in the lower 60s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. I may be biased but today's forecast is looking bee-u-tiful! Highs will warm comfortably into the 60s today as clear skies this morning give way to afternoon clouds and a very small chance of a sprinkle or shower.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s/40s. Sunshine and mild temperatures will make for a good looking Friday on the southeastern Plains. This weekend will be much warmer, with 80s by Mother's Day.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s/40s. We'll see sunny to partly cloudy skies on Friday, with rain not expected on the southern I-25 corridor this afternoon. Highs will be near average today, then above average this weekend.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. In the mountains on Friday, clouds will thicken up towards the lunch hour, with a few scattered showers possible this afternoon. Whatever rain does form today should diminish by sunset.

Extended outlook forecast:

Moisture looks a little less abundant on Saturday compared to today, with mostly dry skies expected for Southern Colorado. Our high on Saturday will continue to warm, topping out in the 70s to lower 80s on the Plains. Sunday will be even warmer, with Mother's Day featuring highs in the upper 70s in Colorado Springs and the 80s in Canon City and Pueblo. Scattered showers will be possible Sunday afternoon in the mountains, with a small chance of a rogue shower or two around Monument, Colorado Springs and Canon City.

A storm system that moves into the Pacific NW this weekend will bring Southern Colorado very warm and breezy forecast trends early next week. Highs in Colorado Springs will warm into the 80s both Monday and Tuesday before a cold front drops highs back down to the lower 70s from Wednesday to Thursday. Highs on the eastern Plains could top the 90 degree mark.



