Warming up before the holiday weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

Clear tonight with occasional winds and lows in the 50s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 51; High: 89; A hot start to the work week with temps about 10 degrees warmer than what we saw on Sunday. Skies will remain mostly clear, but the winds will begin to pick up all along I-25 and the Monument area.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 56; High: 96; A mild overnight with a hot start to Monday. Winds from the south will start to pick up and boost our temps by late afternoon.

Canon City forecast: Low: 54; High: 92; Mostly clear and hot with occasional gusty winds on Monday, but stronger winds for Tuesday.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 43; High: 80; A refreshingly cool start to Monday morning gives way to hotter temperatures by the late afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40s; High: 80s; Mostly clear with occasional breezes on Monday afternoon and hotter temps in the upper 70s to lower and mid 80s.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 90s; Clear, hot and dry with light southerly winds.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s; High: 90s; Stray clouds and warmer winds with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s; Warmer than Sunday with mostly clear skies and temps in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Warmer to start off the next work week with highs Monday through Wednesday near 90 for the Springs and upper 90s for Pueblo. A downslope winds will setup for Tuesday, boosting our temperatures and creating gusty winds along I-25. Towards the end of the week, the dome of high pressure over top of us breaks down, bringing the return of isolated showers and storms by Friday and cooler temps for the weekend.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.