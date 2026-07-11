Warming up and drying out this weekend in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Thunderstorms in the plains will begin to move out of the state or dissipate by 9 pm to midnight. Overnight, the sky will clear up, and temperatures will be near average.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 56; High: 90;

Saturday will be hot with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions. There is a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Wind will be out of the SE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 61; High: 96;

Saturday will be hot and mostly sunny on Saturday. There is a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Wind will be out of the SE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 61; High: 96;

It will be hot on Saturday with a partly cloudy sky and the chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Wind will be out of the E at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 50; High: 85;

It will be warm and partly cloudy on Saturday with the chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Wind will be out of the ENE at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 53; High: 88;

Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Wind will be out of the ESE at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 90s;

It will be a sunny and hot day in the mid to upper 90s. Wind will be out of the ESE at 5-15 mph gusting 20-25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 59/58; High: 92/94;

It will be mostly sunny and hot on Saturday. Wind will be out of the SE at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 80s-90s;

The mountain valleys will be partly cloudy and very warm on Saturday. A few very spotty thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. Wind will be out of the ENE at 5-10 mph, gusting 15-25 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Next week the pattern does not change much at all. Get used to temperatures in the 90s! The sun will be out in full force every day, and wind will be breezy. This will increase fire danger for the week, so heed all burn restrictions!

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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