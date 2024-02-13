Warming trend through mid-week with snow possible on Friday

Today’s Forecast:

With the storm track well to our north on Tuesday, unsettled weather will not impact us here today in Southern Colorado. Instead, we're looking at another mellow day, with further warming expected across the region. Highs today will top out in the 40s and 50s on the Plains, with 20s, 30s and 40s in the mountains and mountain valleys.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 48; Low: 24. More sun than clouds, light winds and warmer highs this afternoon should help to push the mercury into the upper 40s on Tuesday.

Pueblo forecast: High: 53; Low: 22. If you liked yesterday's weather, then you'll be pleased with today's forecast. In Pueblo on Tuesday, we're expecting mostly sunny skies and lower 50s for our daytime highs.

Canon City forecast: High: 52; Low: 25. Mostly sunny skies and more snowmelt warmth today for Canon City, with our high this afternoon on tap to warm into the lower 50s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 42; Low: 18. The power of the sun will be back on full display today in Woodland Park as we warm into the lower 40s this afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. A near repeat performance of yesterday's gorgeous weather with more sunshine for today and warmer highs in the 40s.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 10s/20s. Tuesday's forecast will be even warmer than what we saw on Monday, with our highs on the Plains today topping out in the 50s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 10s/20s. No significant wind and no snow in our Tuesday forecast. Instead, we're looking at a bright and mild day, with highs this afternoon climbing into the 40s and 50s.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s/30s; Low: 10s/20s. If the mountains have been calling your name lately, but you worry about driving during a winter storm, well today is the day for you. We're expecting bluebird skies in the high country today and highs in the 20s and 30s.

Extended outlook forecast:

A few weak disturbances will begin to impact the mountains with light snow by mid to late week. On the Plains, we won't see the potential for any wintry weather until the very end of the week. Instead of snow, we're looking at a mild and partly cloudy day Wednesday before turning breezy on Thursday.

A cold front on Friday will drop highs by around 15 to 20 degrees and bring the potential for some light snow showers late Friday to areas outside of the mountains. For now, snow chances are fairly low as this storm lacks the support and instability necessary for a big fall of snow. After a couple of cooler days Friday and Saturday, temperatures will rebound as we close out the weekend and approach Presidents Day.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.