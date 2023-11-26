Warming trend in Southern Colorado through mid-week with sunshine, big day-night temperature swings

Today’s Forecast:

High pressure returns today to Southern Colorado, with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s - 8-10 degrees warmer than Saturday's conditions. Quiet and crisp - and a good day to set up the holiday decorations. If you can afford to wait, temperatures continue to warm through Tuesday - but if you want a nice weekend day for outdoor chores, this is a fine one to do so.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 38; Low: 13.

Sunny and calm. Southerly winds at 10 mph. Around 10 degrees warmer than yesterday and a fine day for errands, holiday decorating, and getting outside - but bundle up.

Pueblo forecast: High: 40; Low: 10.

Sunny and crisp. Southeast winds at 10 mph. No weather issues whatsoever.

Canon City forecast: High: 39; Low: 13.

Sunny and pleasant with southeast winds at 10 mph. Still a below average temperature day, but less frigid.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 34; Low: 10.

Sunny and cool with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s depending on your location. Southwest winds at 10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: Mid-30s; Low: 11.

Sunny and calm. South winds at 10 mph.

Plains forecast: High: Low 40s; Low: 0-10.

Sunny. North winds at 10-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 38/39; Low: 13/16.

Sunny. Southeast winds at 10 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 0-10.

Sunny. Southwest winds at 10 mph below treeline, and between 10-15 mph above treeline.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure, our fair-weather maker, builds through Tuesday when highs reach 54 degrees at the airport and low to mid 50s across the region with sunny skies and light winds. A weak mid-level cold push cools temperatures slightly Wednesday and brings in some mid-level clouds. Additional upper-level energy and another cold push cool us further to end the week with highs in the upper 30s, with Thursday looking a bit breezy.

