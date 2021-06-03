Warming trend continues Thursday, with isolated afternoon mountain storms

Tonight's Forecast:

After a comfortable June day in Southern Colorado, tonight's forecast will feature mostly clear to partly cloudy skies and pleasant overnight temperatures. Overnight lows will cool down to the 40s and 50s outside of the higher elevations.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 50; High: 70. Dry and warm on Thursday, with mostly sunny skies turning partly to mostly cloudy by the afternoon.

PUEBLO: Low: 50; High: 85. The warm-up continues on Thursday as high temperatures climb to near seasonal averages. Rain showers should stay mostly over the mountains, with only a weak chance of rain in town.

CANON CITY: Low: 51; High: 80. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Thursday, with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible by the afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 43; High: 70. Beautiful weather ahead again for Teller County on Thursday with bright skies early followed by a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 40s; High: 60s. Dry skies and warm highs on Thursday with mostly sunny skies turning partly to mostly cloudy by the afternoon.

PLAINS: Low: 40s/50s; High: 80s. Dry skies will continue across the Plains on Thursday as the best chance for thunderstorms will stay up over the mountains and mountain valleys.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 40s; High: 70s/80s. Bright and warm on Thursday with highs climbing into the 70s and 80s, and just an isolated chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 30s/40s; High: 50s/60s. Sunshine for the morning hours, with building clouds and scattered thunderstorms likely for the afternoon and evening hours.

Extended Outlook:

Big warmth returns Friday and Saturday as highs will be around 5-10 degrees above average for this time of the year. The Plains should remain dry through the start of the weekend, with afternoon rain showers possible over the foothills, mountains and mountain valleys. Weak surge of cooler, more moist air will increase rain chances across Southern Colorado by Sunday and Monday.

