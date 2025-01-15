Warming trend begins Wednesday ahead of this weekend's Arctic invasion

Today’s Forecast:

It's another cold start to our day here in Southern Colorado as out the door temperatures in some areas are either below zero or in the single digits. High pressure centered off the coast of California will migrate east towards Colorado today, resulting in a healthy boost to our daytime highs. This afternoon, temperatures will top out in the 40s on the Plains, with 30s for the mountains and mountain valleys.

A dry cold front will move across the eastern Plains this afternoon, with northwest wind gusts to 25 mph in some areas.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 42; Low: 20. We haven't seen above freezing temperatures in Colorado Springs since last Saturday. That will change today as the mercury soars into the lower 40s in the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: High: 43; Low: 14. Very cold temperatures this morning will give way to a boost of around 10 degrees from yesterday, with our high today in the Steel City warming into the lower 40s.

Canon City forecast: High: 47; Low: 22. Light downslope breezes combined with a building ridge of high pressure will bring a nice change to our forecast today, with highs in eastern Fremont County topping out in the upper 40s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 36; Low: 18. A return to above freezing temperatures can be expected this afternoon, with sunshine and middle 30s on tap for Woodland Park.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. Finally some warmer weather today! Sunshine and upper 30s to lower 40s for the Tri-Lakes region today, along with northwest wind gusts of 15-25 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s/20s. A weak cold front will bring occasional gusts to 25 mph on the Plains on Wednesday. Otherwise, our weather will bright and warmer, with highs today climbing into the 40s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. Before an incoming wintry blast this weekend, these next few days will be nice. Savor the sunshine and get outside today as highs climb into the upper 30s and 40s.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Dry skies and sunshine today for the high country, with little change for the next 24-48 hours. Winds today will be out of the northwest around 10-20 mph, with stronger gusts possible.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday will be our warmest day of the week, with the mercury expected to eclipse the 50 degree mark in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Friday will be nice early on, with mostly sunny skies and middle 40s to lower 50s during the day on the Plains. Then Friday evening after sunset, a powerful cold front will move into El Paso County. Behind the front, snow will pick up late Friday night and spread southward towards Saturday morning. Snow showers will continue on Saturday, with 2-4" of snow possible for Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak Region.

Highs will go from the upper teens Saturday to the lower teens Sunday and the single digits Monday in Colorado Springs. Overnight lows during the holiday weekend will mostly be below zero. On top of the cold, another round of light snow will be possible from Sunday night into Monday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

