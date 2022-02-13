Warming trend begins Sunday for Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Skies should continue to clear out this evening as high pressure over the West Coast continues to expand towards the Rocky Mountain states. Across the San Luis Valley, some patchy fog is likely to form, with the overcast quick to turn sunshine around daybreak Sunday.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 20; High: 52; Sunday's forecast will be a whole lot warmer than today, with quite a bit of sunshine expected across the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 17; High: 57; A nice healthy does of warming on Sunday will bring back middle to upper 50s to our forecast, with snow melting much quicker during the afternoon because of the warmth.

Canon City forecast: Low: 26; High: 56; We should see plenty of snowmelt on Sunday as a warming trend develops across Southern Colorado. Highs tomorrow in Canon City will top out in the middle 50s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 17; High: 45; Sunny skies and light westerly winds will help to bring a significant amount of warming to our forecast, with Sunday's highs topping out in the middle 40s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s/50s; After a cool start to the weekend, we're expecting a good deal of recovery to Sunday's highs, with a sunny and spectacular day ahead.

Plains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 50s; A chilly Sunday morning will give way to a sunny and much more mild afternoon. Some parts of the Plains could easily flirt with the 60 degree mark tomorrow.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 50s; Gentle downslope breezes coming off of the Sangres will bring the southern I-25 corridor a much more mild night followed by a much warmer day. Highs are expected to climb well into the 50s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s; Beautiful weather is expected across the mountains of Southern Colorado on Sunday thanks to abundant sunshine, light winds, and mild highs.

Extended outlook forecast:

Valentine's Day will be a warm one across Southern Colorado, with highs across the Plains expected to warm into the 50s and lower 60s. Increasing southwesterly winds on Tuesday will further the warm-up, with a few locations possibly cracking into the lower 70s. The wind will also bring the potential for high fire danger to the Plains on Tuesday out ahead of our next storm. The exact details of next week's storm still needs to be ironed out, but what looks certain is a colder and unsettled period of weather from late Tuesday night through early Thursday morning. Impacts from moderate snow and ice are expected most of the day Wednesday.

