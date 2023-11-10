Warming trend begins Friday, setting the stage for a gorgeous weekend

Today’s Forecast:

Cold air has settled into the state, and this morning, you'll feel that frigid air as you head out the door. Dress accordingly, but think layers as highs this afternoon will warm into the 40s and 50s. Although cooler than average for this time of the year, it should feel pretty nice this afternoon with all of that sunshine that we're expecting.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 52; Low: 27. After some mid-week snow showers and a high in the upper 40s on Thursday, our high today will warm into the 50s, with further warming expected this weekend.

Pueblo forecast: High: 57; Low: 25. A mostly sunny and mild day will make for a gorgeous end to the week in Pueblo, with our high today climbing into the upper 50s.

Canon City forecast: High: 55; Low: 29. Chilly this morning, but turning mild as our afternoon high on Friday will warm into the middle 50s under mostly sunny skies.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 45; Low: 19. Snow melt sunshine will allow for a slightly warmer afternoon, with highs warming into the 40s around Woodland Park, Divide and Florissant.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. Mostly sunny skies, light winds, and cool temperatures will make for a gorgeous end to the week for northern El Paso County on Friday.

Plains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. Other than a few fair weather clouds, we're expecting a quiet end to the week across the Plains of Colorado, with temperatures a little below average.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. Clouds from a disturbance moving across New Mexico today will spread north into our area, with the potential for maybe an isolated rain or snow shower down across the southern border.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. We'll see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day in our state's southeastern mountains and mountain valleys on Friday, with highs today only warming into the 30s and 40s. A disturbance moving across New Mexico could bring a few flurries to the southern Sangres, but accumulations are not expected.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will warm a few degrees each day this weekend under the influence of a building ridge of high pressure. Winds will be light each day, and there will be plenty of sunshine from the mountains to the Plains.

A warm and dry pattern looks to re-establish next week over the state, with no sign of any snow or cold air outbreaks in our forecast. With a ridge of high pressure firmly in place, highs will peak in the 60s and 70s on the Plains around the middle of next week.

