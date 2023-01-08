Warming to the 50s Sunday in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Today will be breezy at times, especially in the mountains and foothills. With westerly downslope winds, temperatures will rise above average and humidity will drop less than 20%.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 51; Low: 22. Partly to mostly cloudy today with SW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 55; Low: 24. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy today with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 55; Low: 29. Partly cloudy today with W wind at 15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 44; Low: 19. Partly cloudy today with WSW wind at 15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 46; Low: 21. Partly to mostly cloudy today with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: teens/20s. Partly cloudy with SSW wind 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 56/59; Low: 29/27. Partly cloudy today with W wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: teens/20s. Partly cloudy today with WSW wind at 15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures continue to slowly climb over the next few days. The warmest day of next week will be Tuesday in the 50s and 60s in the plains and 40s for mountain valleys. Then a cold front arrives on Wednesday bringing wind gusts 30-40 mph and a slight chance of rain or snow on Wednesday evening. Temperatures will fall back to the seasonal average after this cold front, then warm right back up by next weekend.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

