Warming through the end of Thanksgiving week before a major weekend cool down

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be partly cloudy with a light breeze tonight. Temperatures will be cold, dropping to the teens and 20s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 20; High: 49;

Warming up to the average high temperature. It will be mostly sunny on Wednesday with ESE wind at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 18; High: 50;

It will be mostly sunny on Wednesday with a cold morning and cool afternoon. Wind will be out of the ENE at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 22; High: 54;

It will be mostly sunny with WSW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 19; High: 45;

Chilly on Wednesday with mostly sunny conditions. Wind will be out of the W at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 17; High: 51;

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a light breeze out of the WNW at 5-15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 40s-50s;

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Wednesday. Wind will be light, less than 15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 22/24; High: 57/59;

It will be partly cloudy on Wednesday with SW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 30s-50s;

It will be partly cloudy in the mountain valleys on Wednesday with breezy wind out of the W or WNW at 5-15 mph gusting 20-30 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thanksgiving will be near average with afternoon temperatures just a degree or two warmer than Wednesday. There will be partly cloudy conditions and a light breeze.

Friday will be the warmest day ahead to the 50s and 60s. Get outside and enjoy it!

A big temperature drop is ahead this weekend, with highs dropping to the 30s. There is a chance of snow both Saturday and Sunday, but the amounts look light at this time.

