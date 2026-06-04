Warming temperatures Thursday will give way to a weekend heat wave

Today’s Forecast:

Temperatures have been, dare I say, chilly this morning. We're waking up the 40s in Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak Region. The chill won't last long as today will mark the start of a hot stretch of days for Southern Colorado. Afternoon highs today will be around 6-10 degrees warmer than yesterday, with highs topping out in the 80s and 90s on the Plains.

Slow-moving storms will be possible today as well, mainly near the higher terrain. With drier air near the surface on the Plains, storms are likely to fizzle out quickly as they leave the mountain zones.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 84; Low: 54. After enjoying a couple of days in the 70s this week, highs will climb into the middle 80s on Thursday. Drier air near the surface will seriously inhibit storm development today, with only a 20% chance of a shower in the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: High: 92; Low: 55. Starting today, temperatures will reach the 90s, with the heat continuning through the weekend and into early next week. Rain chances today and tomorrow will be super low, only around 10%.

Canon City forecast: High: 90; Low: 57. Skies will begin to dry out today, with only a few isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. The drier air will come at a cost, with highs today climbing to near 90 degrees.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 75; Low: 47. A noticeable warm-up will begin on Thursday, with highs late this week in Teller County topping out in the 70s. While severe weather is not expected on Thursday, we can't rule out a few showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. After a couple of cooler days, a summer-like pattern will move into Southern Colorado late this week, and it will turn hot by the weekend. In northern El Paso County, keep an umbrella handy this afternoon as showers will be possible.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s/60s. Hot and dry today as highs climb by as much as 6-10 degrees from yesterday. Many areas on the Plains will warm into the lower to middle 90s this afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Skies will be mainly dry today, with only around a 10-20% chance of a shower this afternoon. The bigger story will be the heat, with our highs today climbing well into the 80s.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Showers and thunderstorms will have a better chance of forming in the mountains today than on the Plains. While severe weather is not expected, always keep an eye on the sky for any lightning in the area, and if necessary, head indoors to a safe space until storms pass.

Extended outlook forecast:

A large dome of high pressure will build over the Rocky Mountain Region and Central Plains this weekend, and it will bring some early season heat to Southern Colorado. Highs on Friday and Saturday will warm into the upper 80s in Colorado Springs, with lower 90s by Sunday. Highs on the Plains and the Arkansas River Valley will top out in the 90s each afternoon.

A daily chance of elevated showers will remain possible this weekend in the mountain zones, with mainly dry skies on tap for Colorado Springs and the eastern Plains. Daily rain chances from Friday to Sunday will remain at or below 20% in the lower elevations.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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