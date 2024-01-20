Warming temperatures through the weekend in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be a cold night, especially in the plains. Temperatures will fall to the single digits and teens for the lower elevations, and mountain valleys to the teens and 20s. The sky will remain partly cloudy and it is expected to be a dry night.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 12; High: 39;

Partly cloudy on Saturday with S wind at 5-10 mph. We will be cooler than the average high of 5, but about 13 degrees warmer than Friday was.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 8; High: 37;

Partly cloudy with ESE wind at 5-10 mph. We will be warmer than Friday, but still below the average high of 49.

Canon City forecast: Low: 15; High: 49;

Partly cloudy with SW wind at 5-10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 21; High: 44;

Partly cloudy with WSW wind at 8-12 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 16; High: 47;

Partly cloudy with S wind at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: single digits; High: 30s;

The further east, the longer the cold air lingers. It will be a partly cloudy day with light wind from the S less than 10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 16/16; High: 49/46;

Partly to mostly cloudy with SW wind at 8-12 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 30s/40s;

Partly to mostly cloudy in the mountain valleys and staying mild with highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Winds will be from the WSW at 5-15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be even warmer in the plains, rising back into the 50s. The mountain valleys in our region will remain in the 40s on Sunday. Snow showers will move in west of the continental divide on Sunday and linger into Monday.

____

