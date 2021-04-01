Warming temperatures late this week and weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

Today's brilliant blue skies will give way to a clear and cold night across Southern Colorado. Overnight lows will cool down to the 20s, with light to moderate southeast breezes.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 23; High: 64. Sunny and mild for the start of April, with highs expected to warm into the middle 60s across the Pikes Peak Region.

PUEBLO: Low: 11; High: 70. Sunshine and low 70s for April Fools' Day, and it only gets warmer from here.

CANON CITY: Low: 25; High: 69. Sunny and mild on Thursday, with light breezes for the first day of April.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 17; High: 56. Nothing to complain about in the weather department on Thursday as those spending time outside will enjoy sunshine and above average temperatures.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 20s; High: 50/60s. Our forecast on Thursday will be a day to savor, with sunshine aplenty and mild daytime highs.

PLAINS: Low: 20s; High: 60s/70s. High fire danger returns to the Plains on Thursday thanks to gusty southwest winds and low relative humidity. The other big story will be the building heat, with highs climbing into the 60s and 70s.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 20s; High: 60s/70s. Mild and sunny on Thursday, with occasionally strong breezes coming down the Sangre de Cristos.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s/50s. With a mild and breezy day in the mountains on Thursday, the weather will be begging you to spend time outside.

Extended Outlook:

An early April warm-up will continue right on through the holiday weekend and into early next week. Some of the warmer locations across the Arkansas River Valley will be see middle to upper 80s by the end of the weekend, with record heat possible by Easter Sunday.

