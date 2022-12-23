Warming temperatures for Christmas weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

This evening will be partly cloudy and cold. This will be the final frigid night before a nice warm-up for the weekend.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 3; High: 41; Mostly clear on Saturday with WNW wind at 5 mph gusting 10-15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: -2; High: 43; Partly cloudy on Saturday with N wind at 5 mph gusting to 10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 7; High: 44; Partly cloudy tomorrow with NW wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 13; High: 40; Saturday will be partly cloudy with W wind at 10 mph gusting 15-20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 10; High: 40; Saturday will be mostly sunny with a light breeze on Saturday.

Plains forecast: Low: negative single digits; High: 30s/40s; Warming up nicely to above freezing, finally, on Saturday with light wind and sunshine/

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 10/7; High: 48/49; Mostly sunny on Saturday with a light breeze.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens; High: 40s; Saturday will be partly cloudy with W wind at 10 mph gusting 15-20 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday for Christmas will be even warmer with highs in the 40s and 50s and clear conditions. Apart from a few spotty snow showers for the central and northern mountains, Colorado will be clear and mild over the weekend for holiday travel. Next week will be warm from the 40s to the 60s through Wednesday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

