Warming next week, with high fire danger returning to the forecast

Tonight's Forecast:

Our forecast through this evening will be relatively mild and mellow, with temperatures slow to cool down initially. Under mostly clear skies, temperatures will eventually bottom out down in the 20s and 30s by Monday morning, leaving us with a chilly start to our day.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 34; High: 72; A bright and beautiful start to the week for the Pikes Peak Region, with chilly morning temperatures giving way to lower 70s by the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 33; High: 79; High pressure will bring us a sunny and warmer day to start the week, complete with light winds and an afternoon high up near 80 degrees.

Canon City forecast: Low: 39; High: 77; A clear and crisp start to the morning will give way to sunshine, light breezes and a warm afternoon in the Banana Belt Region. Enjoy!

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 28; High: 61; Mostly sunny and mild on Monday, with west wind at 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s; After snow and cold just a few days ago, we're looking at a mild and sunny start to the week for the Palmer Divide as highs look to top out in the upper 60s.

Plains forecast: Low: 20S/30s; High: 70s/80s; With dry air in place, overnight temperatures will be cold across the Plains. Expect a quick warm-up once the sun comes out on Monday, and 70s and 80s for daytime highs.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s/70s; A bright and breezy start to the week, with spotty critical fire danger possible along the eastern mountain slopes on Monday.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s; A bright and breezy Monday for the mountains, with afternoon wind gusts up near 30 mph in some areas. A Red Flag Warning has been issued on Monday for the San Luis Valley from noon to 7 pm. Avoid any outdoor burning in this areas.

Extended outlook forecast:

With an approaching storm getting closer to our state on Tuesday, we can expect a warm and windy day across Southern Colorado. Fire Weather Watches have already been issued for all of the News 5 viewing area on Tuesday. Gusts in the Plains look to peak at 40 mph, with mountain gustsy at or above 50 mph.

The wind and low relative humidity combo is likely to keep fire danger high again on Wednesday before our next cold front arrives, with a chance for showers from Wednesday evening into the day on Thursday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

