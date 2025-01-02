Warming late this week ahead of light snow showers this weekend

Today’s Forecast:

On Thursday, we'll see a return to more seasonal temperatures with highs this afternoon climbing into the 40s and 50s on the Plains. Stronger W/NW winds will be possible through early this afternoon, with gusts around 20-30 mph in the Pikes Peak Region, and gusts to 45 mph in Huerfano County.

In the mountains, snow will remain in our forecast this morning, with snow showers tapering off by the afternoon. The heaviest snow will occur in the central and northern mountain ranges, where an additional 2-4" of accumulation will be possible. For the Elkhead and Park Mountains, additional amounts could be even higher.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 49; Low: 23. After highs in the 30s the past two days, a warm-up will begin today for Southern Colorado, with highs this afternoon warming into the upper 40s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 51; Low: 18. Breezy and warmer on Thursday, with our high in the Steel City topping out in the lower 50s.

Canon City forecast: High: 54; Low: 29. On the second day of 2025, we'll see a return to more seasonal weather, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and mid 50s for the Canon City area.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 42; Low: 23. Dry and breezy on Thursday, with snow ongoing in the mountains to our west. Our next chance for snow is still a few days out, with the potential for light snow on Saturday in Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. No threats of wintry weather on Thursday, with dry skies and warmer temperatures on tap for the end of the week in northern El Paso County.

Plains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 10s/20s. Mostly sunny, dry and breezy on Thursday, with temperatures on the Plains this afternoon warming into the 40s and 50s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. Some of the strongest wind outside of the mountains today will be on the eastern slopes of the Sangre de Cristos. Gusts this afternon could top 45 mph in Huerfano County, with gusts to 35 mph in Las Animas County.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. If you're traveling towards Monarch Mountain or any mountain area north of Monarch Pass, you should be prepared for wintry driving conditions. Snow will remain a threat in the high country through this afternoon, with Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings in effect until 5 pm.

Extended outlook forecast:

A nice ridge of high pressure building into the Four Corners Region on Friday will bring dry weather to the state and warming highs to the Pikes Peak Region. Temperatures Friday afternoon will top out in the middle 50s in Colorado Springs under partly cloudy skies.

An incoming cold front will bring changes to our forecast this weekend. Most of Saturday will be dry and mild with a high near 50 degrees. A cold front Saturday night will bring a chance for some lightly scattered snow showers to the Pikes Peak Region, with a trace to 1" of accumulation possible in some areas. Right now, impacts from snow appear to be very low. Behind the front, Sunday will be cold, with our high only warming into the lower to middle 30s.

