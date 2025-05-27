Warming highs Tuesday, with showers oriented towards the evening hours

Today’s Forecast:

After yesterday's showers and storms, a blanket of clouds and fog can be seen this morning draped across Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak Region. Low visibility and mist may impact Tuesday's commute to work, with gradually improving conditions towards the lunch hour.

Shortly after lunch time, showers and storms will begin to pulse up in the high country. Storms will be slower to reach I-25 compared to the past few days, with today's storms capable of heavy rain, small hail, gusty winds and frequent lightning.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 72; Low: 47. After highs in the 50s and 60s late during the holiday weekend, highs today will be much warmer, with a return to the lower 70s in Colorado Springs. Any showers and thunderstorms that reach the Pikes Peak Region are likely to hold off until after 3 or 4 pm.

Pueblo forecast: High: 78; Low: 51. Cloudy skies this morning will be followed by a return to sunshine for a few hours before storms begin to build to our west. While there's a slight chance of a shower or two today in Pueblo, rain chances in town will only hover around 20-30%.

Canon City forecast: High: 76; Low: 50. After a couple of cooler days, highs will return to the 70s this afternoon, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible towards the afternoon and evening hours.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 66; Low: 40. Sunshine early will give way to areas of rain and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, with the rain tapering off around sunset.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Thick fog and mist this morning should give way to a few brighter hours ahead of the potential for some late afternoon and evening rain showers and thunderstorms.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. Areas of fog on the Plains this morning will give way to some sunshine towards the afternoon hours. While most storm activity looks to stay closer to I-25 and the mountains, a few isolated showers will still be possible on the Plains this evening, especially north of Highway 50.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s/50s. Shower and thunderstorm chances will be down today across the southern I-25 corridor, with only a few passing showers late this afternoon and evening.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s/40s. While showers and storms may be a little less severe than the past few days, we're still expected some wet conditions in the southeastern mountains towards the afternoon hours, with storms firing off shortly after the lunch hour.

Extended outlook forecast:

Stronger storm energy and a cold front on Wednesday will bring Southern Colorado a better opportunity for more widespread showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. A few storms on Wednesday will have the potential for severe hail and wind gusts. Wednesday's highs will warm into the 60s and 70s.

A stormy and active period is likely to continue through Thursday, with highs cooling down to the middle 60s in Colorado Springs. Friday will be drier, with a return to lower 80s. Highs this weekend will warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s, with isolated thunderstorms Saturday and mostly dry skies by Sunday as rain chances will remain highest over the mountains.

