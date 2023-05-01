Warming highs on Monday, with a few spring showers & storms

Today’s Forecast:

Warmer temperatures today under the influence of a ridge of high pressure. A weak disturbance moving through the mountains this afternoon may help to pop a few showers and thunderstorms. Outside of the mountains, the best chances for any rain or thunderstorms today will be in Teller County, along the Palmer Divide and throughout the Pikes Peak Region.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 73; Low: 42. If you liked this past weekend's weather, I think that you'll be pleased with Monday's forecast. Highs will be around 3-7° warmer in the Pikes Peak Region, and along with the warmth today, an isolated thunderstorm will be possible.

Pueblo forecast: High: 78; Low: 42. A warm start to the week for the Steel City. Increasing clouds can be expected by the afternoon, but rain is not likely today.

Canon City forecast: High: 76; Low: 46. Warming highs, with increasing clouds for the afternoon hours, and the potential for an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the foothills and mountains around town.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 65; Low: 37. Sunshine early, with mid 60s and a few spotty thunderstorms possible across Teller County by Monday afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s. Much like Teller County, locations along the Palmer Divide will probably have the best chance of popping a thunderstorm this afternoon outside of the mountains.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Sunshine and 70s this afternoon for the Plains as most of the storm energy today should stay closer to the mountains, foothills and I-25 corridor. Storm chances will improve later this week.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. A warm, but comfortable spring day for the southern I-25 corridor, with only a slight chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s. High pressure will allow for warmer temperatures today in the mountains, but a weak disturbance that undercuts this high pressure system may allow for a few scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Extended outlook forecast:

Increasing moisture on Tuesday from a storm that will be sitting off the coast of California this week will bring an increased potential of showers and thunderstorms to Southern Colorado. While severe weather is not expected, some storms will have the capability of producing small hail and gusty winds.

Daily storm chances will continue in the mountains and Plains through Thursday, with drier skies for the lower elevations from Friday through the upcoming weekend.

